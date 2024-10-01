Czech digital factory PARTORY receives €1.25M for global expansion

The Czech digital factory PARTORY has secured a €1.25 million investment from Jet Investment's new fund to develop its software platform and expand into foreign markets.

This investment follows the company's prior successes, having raised €3.4 million since its inception.

PARTORY is a family business founded by brothers Milan and Jakub Málek, who have over 25 years of experience in mechanical engineering.

The company's uniqueness lies in its focus on the European industrial sector, the largest engineering market in the world.

"For suppliers, we serve as an external sales partner, expanding their market reach and enhancing their competitiveness, while for buyers, we act as a purchasing partner, streamlining procurement processes and simplifying the management of complex supply chains," says co-founder and CEO Milan Málek.

The new Jet Ventures fund focuses on supporting industrial startups in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Austria, and Germany. It invests in projects that offer cutting-edge technological solutions to enhance competitiveness in industrial manufacturing and supply chains.

The investment will enable PARTORY to develop its software platform further and expand into foreign markets. The company plans to hire native speakers in target countries, onboard new local suppliers, and transform them into ESG-compliant businesses.

Simultaneously, PARTORY will enhance its AI-driven pricing, technology selection, and procurement management, improving the efficiency of the entire supply chain.

Co-founder & CTO Jakub Málek adds:

"We are very pleased to collaborate with Jet Ventures, who have nearly 30 years of experience transforming industrial companies. Their support for young industrial innovators, whose breakthrough technologies contribute to the modernisation and growth of the European economy, is a tremendous opportunity for us. Europe has the largest engineering market in the world, although China and the US are rapidly catching up. There are approximately 1 million companies in Europe with teams of 10-15 people, and our main goal is to support and strengthen the backbone of the European industry."

PARTORY's clients include industry leaders such as Wanzl, Trumpf, Bobcat, and Dražice.

Lead image: PARTORY. Photo: uncredited.