Slovakia: A rising star in the European tech landscape

Slovakia's tech ecosystem is rapidly evolving, characterized by a burgeoning startup scene, a highly skilled workforce, and significant government support. Major cities like Bratislava and Košice are emerging as innovation hubs, attracting both local and global tech companies, thanks to cost-effective talent and a strong engineering base.

The ecosystem is thriving in sectors like AI, blockchain, fintech, and gaming, bolstered by a collaborative environment of incubators and accelerators.

Additionally, Slovakia's membership in the EU facilitates access to a broader market, while events like TechSummit foster networking and collaboration. Overall, Slovakia is positioning itself as a dynamic player in the European tech landscape.

Here are six companies that contribute to the evolution of the Slovakian tech ecosystem.