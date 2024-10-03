Slovakia: A rising star in the European tech landscape

Slovakia's tech ecosystem is rapidly evolving, characterized by a burgeoning startup scene, a highly skilled workforce, and significant government support. Major cities like Bratislava and Košice are emerging as innovation hubs, attracting both local and global tech companies, thanks to cost-effective talent and a strong engineering base.
The ecosystem is thriving in sectors like AI, blockchain, fintech, and gaming, bolstered by a collaborative environment of incubators and accelerators.
Additionally, Slovakia's membership in the EU facilitates access to a broader market, while events like TechSummit foster networking and collaboration. Overall, Slovakia is positioning itself as a dynamic player in the European tech landscape.
Here are six companies that contribute to the evolution of the Slovakian tech ecosystem.
1
Brightpick
Industry: Robotics
Last funding round: $19M
Brightpick is a company that provides AI-driven robots designed to simplify the automation of every stage in warehouse order fulfilment.
These cutting-edge robots allow warehouses of all sizes to automate tasks such as order picking, consolidation, dispatch, and stock replenishment.
The Brightpick solution, recognized with multiple awards, can be deployed in weeks, helping companies reduce picking labour by 98 per cent and halve their picking costs.
2
Fuergy
Industry: Energy
Last funding round: €16M
Fuergy is a company that was established to revitalize the outdated energy sector, which has been lagging in adapting to technological advancements and climate change initiatives.
The company’s mission is to transform the way how people use and share electric energy, driving the shift toward sustainable renewables.
Fuergy aims to move from traditional electricity consumers to forward-thinking green energy prosumers who efficiently produce, consume, and share power.
3
Sensoneo
Industry: Cleantech
Last funding round: €6.2M
Sensoneo is a global leader in smart waste solutions. From the beginning, the company’s mission has been to assist cities, businesses, and countries in tackling the most pressing waste management challenges—namely inefficiency and lack of transparency.
Sensoneo started with a single product: a waste fill-level monitoring solution featuring sensors that measure bin waste levels and a smart waste management software system.
Over time, the company has expanded and refined its service offerings, which now include waste and collection monitoring, route planning, factory waste management, and integration with take-back systems and deposit return schemes.
4
SuperScale
Industry: E-commerce
Last funding round: €5.4M
SuperScale is a tech company dedicated to maximizing success for mobile games.
The company collaborate with game developers of all sizes, from indie studios to AAA companies, helping them achieve the highest possible returns from their games while maintaining full ownership and control of their IP.
SuperScale enable game publishers to uncover and harness the untapped potential of their businesses with customized solutions and advanced technology. Their SuperPlatform is a premier game business analytics tool for decision-makers, offering actionable insights to fuel growth and success.
5
Blockmate
Industry: Fintech
Last funding round: €1.5M
Blockmate is a compny that delivers analytical insights into the digital asset landscape while integrating it with open banking.
The company’s platform supports onboarding for over 300 million users, offering analytics, risk assessment, crypto portfolio management, and various financial services.
Additionally, Blockmate's technology leverages the Open Banking standard to link cryptocurrency users with more than 25,000 existing fintechs. Its clients include news agencies, governments, and financial institutions.
6
CulturePulse
Industry: Analytics
Last funding round: $1M
CulturePulse is a company that develops a behavioural and psychological digital twin of an audience, allowing users to test content for resonance before launching it live.
This enables businesses to gain deeper insights into their customers' real beliefs and motivations.
The CulturePulse platform can measure over 50 factors, including anger, anxiety, personality, morality, inclusivity, racism, and hate speech, in more than 80 languages. The startup also claims its solution achieves near-clinical accuracy, with a predictive correlation of almost 95 per cent.
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments