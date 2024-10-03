Finnish Biotech startup Uute Scientific's natural approach to atopic dermatitis

Finnish biotech startup Uute Scientific has published a study on a new supporting treatment for atopic dermatitis based on natural microbial exposure.

The study was conducted with 142 participants suffering from atopic dermatitis, where half of the participants used placebo lotion, and the other half used lotion containing Re-Connecting Nature™ (RCN), which is the world’s first microbial extract that replicates the rich biodiversity of Finnish forest.

Uute Scientific’s Re-Connecting Nature™ was developed in the University of Helsinki and Tampere University. It is a microbial extract that replicates Finnish forest and nature and is designed as an ingredient for consumer products to give rich microbial exposure, especially for people who are not in contact with nature on a daily basis.

The study was conducted by researchers from Uute Scientific, and it is part of dissertations at the University of Helsinki and Tampere University. The test lotion (microbial extract or placebo) was used as part of the participants’ normal life for approximately seven months.

The results show that fewer atopy medication users were in the microbial extract group than in the placebo group. The lotion containing rich microbial biodiversity also strengthened the skin's protective barrier and prevented irritation on atopic skin. Skin barrier defect is the main problem in atopy, so this barrier-strengthening effect is good news for atopic people.

The study proves that exposing atopic skin to nature-based microbial extract can significantly help people suffering from atopic dermatiti and Uute Scientific’s inactivated microbes stimulate and support the human immune system.

For the over 200 million people globally suffering from atopic skin, the study’s results show that there’s a supportive treatment to the current medication that has multiple unwanted side effects.

“This is truly a historic study that shows scientific evidence of the power of our nature’s microbes to help with severe disease. We start with atopic skin, but other immune-mediated diseases, such as different allergies, asthma, Parkinson's disease, or Alzheimer's, are also likely to benefit from this,” says Kari Sinivuori, CEO and co-founder of Uute Scientific.

“When we announced the opportunity to participate in the atopic dermatitis study, we had an abundance of people signing up for the study. It's evident that many people would like to find an alternative to the current medication for their skin condition, and more nature-based solutions are what people want from their everyday products."

According to Sinivuori, existing medication doesn’t cure atopic skin: it just prevents some symptoms, such as itchiness. However, for it to continue working, the user must constantly increase their intake. This causes serious deterioration of skin health and a vicious cycle of dependence on medication that the user can’t break away from.

Their in-vitro studies show that RCN extract reduces the amount of pro-inflammatory cytokines released in an epidermis skin model. These results are supported by previous university studies in which reintroducing natural microbial diversity to children's skin in daycare improved their blood cytokine ratio for suppressing inflammatory signalling.

RCN is already utilised in various beauty and health products in 10 different countries by prestigious beauty brands such as NOBE, Luonkos, Moi Forest, Sees, and animal care brand Doggy Potion. It's use in drugs is now within reach.

Lead image: Uute Scientific. Photo: uncredited.