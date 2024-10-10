Exploring Slovenia’s tech landscape

The Slovenian tech ecosystem is rapidly emerging as a hub of innovation, driven by a strong focus on research and development, a skilled workforce, and government support.
Strategically located in Central Europe, Slovenia offers easy access to both Western and Eastern European markets. The country supports startups with various initiatives like
Startup Slovenia and R&D tax incentives, while also fostering collaboration between universities and tech companies. With key sectors in IT, energy efficiency, blockchain, and genomics, Slovenia's tech scene is growing in global prominence.
The following five companies contributed to the development of the Slovenian tech ecosystem.
1
GenePlanet
Industry: Healthtech
Amount raised in 2023: €20M
GenePlanet is a company the which specialize in preventive genetic testing designed specifically for consumers, empowering individuals with valuable insights into their health.
The company offers clinical genetic tests that assist healthcare professionals in making informed decisions for therapeutic interventions, as well as blood tests to monitor an individual's current health status.
By offering personalized genetic information, GenePlanet enable individuals to make informed lifestyle choices and take proactive steps to mitigate potential health risks linked to their genetic predispositions.
2
MESI Medical
Industry: Healthtech
Amount raised in 2023: €18M
MESI Medical is a company that digitalise medical assessment in primary care and beyond.
The company leverages digital technology to streamline diagnostics and support healthcare in achieving its core objectives: early detection of diseases, accurate referrals, and effective treatment outcomes.
3
Genialis
Industry: Healthtech
Amount raised in 2023: €12M
Genialis is the RNA biomarker company, dedicated to advancing precision medicine for optimal patient, family, and community outcomes.
The company collaborates with pharmaceutical companies to develop cutting-edge oncology therapies, partnering with diagnostics companies to create innovative tests that guide treatment decisions, and working alongside leading cancer research institutions worldwide.
4
ReCatalyst
Industry: Energy
Amount raised in 2023: €1.7M
ReCatalyst is a company which develops and markets services in the field of nanotechnology materials.
The company is transforming hydrogen technology and focusing on Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) to overcome scalability and cost challenges tied to precious metals like platinum.
5
Muffin
Industry: Platform
Amount raised in 2023: Undisclosed
Muffin is a user-friendly web and mobile app designed to streamline the F&B acceptance process, automate data entry directly into ERP/POS system, and simplify stock counting with its intuitive swipe interface.
The company highlights that its solution enables hotels and restaurants to speed up delivery acceptance by up to 50 percent, helping to establish more efficient logistics processes.
