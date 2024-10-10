Exploring Slovenia’s tech landscape

The Slovenian tech ecosystem is rapidly emerging as a hub of innovation, driven by a strong focus on research and development, a skilled workforce, and government support.

Strategically located in Central Europe, Slovenia offers easy access to both Western and Eastern European markets. The country supports startups with various initiatives like Startup Slovenia and R&D tax incentives, while also fostering collaboration between universities and tech companies. With key sectors in IT, energy efficiency, blockchain, and genomics, Slovenia's tech scene is growing in global prominence.

The following five companies contributed to the development of the Slovenian tech ecosystem.