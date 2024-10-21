72 new companies join the EIC Scaling Club, which aims to turn 20% of its members into unicorns

72 scale-ups from 24 countries across Europe have been selected to join the European Innovation Council's (EIC) Scaling Club – an exclusive community of 120+ most promising deep tech scaleups from the region. The newcomers to the Club were announced at the Scale 100 Forum, a community event held on 21-22 October in Athens, Greece.

See the full list of the companies enrolled below

The EIC Scaling Club will assist the hand-picked deep tech scale-ups with fundraising support, leadership mentoring and coaching, corporate partnership identification and matchmaking, media visibility, recruitment, and much more. The Club aims to accelerate the growth of all its members, with a goal of scaling 20% of them into unicorns.

Our EIC Scaling Club proudly supports a diverse group of 120 companies, actively operating across ten prominent deep tech markets, which have collectively raised over €3.4 billion to date. With the backing of more than 400 dedicated club members, these companies are well-positioned to address key global challenges within their respective industries, and I have no doubt they will continue to grow and realise their full potential.

Teresa Cunha, Lead at EIC Scaling Club

The selected deep tech companies fall within six predefined market sector opportunities:

Agri & Food Tech,

Batteries & Energy Storage,

Cardiovascular Therapies,

Clean Fuels & Hydrogen,

New Biotech Platforms,

New Space Tech.

Also announced today is the launch of the EIC Trusted Investor Network, bringing together over 50 of Europe’s leading technology venture capitalists and investors. This network aims to accelerate co-investments with the EIC Fund and provide more finance to high-potential startups selected by the EIC.

About the EIC Scaling Club

The EIC Scaling Club is a curated community where 120+ European deep tech scale-ups with the potential to build world-class businesses and solve major global challenges come together with investors, corporate innovators, and other industry stakeholders to spur growth.

The deep tech companies are carefully selected from a pool of high-growth scaleups that have benefitted from EIC financial schemes, other European and national innovation programmes, and beyond.

The EIC Scaling Club is an EIC-funded initiative run in partnership by Tech Tour, Bpifrance (EuroQuity), Hello Tomorrow, Tech.eu (Webrazzi), EurA and IESE Business School.

Companies accepted to the EIC Scaling Club on October 21st, 2024.

Agri & Food Tech

Agriodor (France) Algaenergy (Spain) Arborea (Portugal) Brite Solar (Greece) Fresh Inset (Poland) Green spot tech (France) Kern Tec (Austria) Livin Farms (Austria) N2 Applied (Norway) Protealis (Belgium) Trapview (Slovenia) Vivici (Netherlands)

Batteries & Energy Storage

ACCURE Battery Intelligence GmbH (Germany) Basquevolt (Spain) C2C-NewCap (Portugal) Circu Li-ion (Luxembourg) cylib (Germany) ElevenEs (Serbia) Energy Dome (Italy) ENERGYNEST (Norway) Enerpoly (Sweden) Hyme Energy (Denmark) Mecaware (France) UP Catalyst (Estonia)

Cardiovascular Therapies

AMT Medical (Netherlands) AnaCardio (Sweden) Anaconda Biomed (Spain) Aortyx (Spain) Cardiawave (France) Check Point Care (Bulgaria) contextflow (Austria) CorWave (France) Gradient Denervation Technologies (France) Ligence (Lithuania) RDS (France) Sentante (Lithuania)

Clean Fuels & Hydrogen

Battolyser Systems (Netherlands) Dynelectro (Denmark) Elcogen (Estonia) HYDROGEN ONSITE (Spain) Hydrogenious LOHC (Germany) INERATEC (Germany) Jolt (Spain) Naco Technologies (Latvia) Nordic Electrofuel (Norway) PowerUP Energy Technologies (Estonia) Sakowin (France) Zeleros (Spain)

New Biotech Platforms

Amadix (Spain) Arctic Therapeutics (Iceland) Asgard Therapeutics (Sweden) Cellply (Italy) Convert Pharmaceuticals (Belgium) Elypta (Sweden) GeneCode (Estonia) Glycanostics (Slovak Republic) MiMARK Diagnostics (Spain) Osivax (France) Ribbon Biolabs (Austria) Sensius (Netherlands)

New Space