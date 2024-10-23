Tech.eu Summit London 2025 will take place on March 25th-26th!

The 2025 Tech.eu Summit London 2025 will take place in London on March 25 - 26 at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre. It provides a critical means of fostering meaningful connections with Europe's most influential tech leaders, investors, and rising startups.

Kick-start your 2025 tech journey with this essential event.

You can expect a diverse array of topics that span critical areas such as AI, entrepreneurship, sustainability, fintech, quantum computing, and climatetech, with the opportunity to explore the latest trends, solutions, and challenges facing industries today, providing insights and actionable knowledge to participants.

Further, we meticulously curate a limited-attendance environment, ensuring space for in-depth one-on-one conversations and prime access to the tech ecosystem.

The Tech.eu Summit journey started in Brussels, Belgium's capital, in 2022. Since then, we've moved the event to London, arguably Europe's fintech capital, where the most fundraising deals occur.

This year's Tech.eu Summit London 2024 event in May hosted over 1200 participants and 120 speakers and was a hive of activity and enthusiastic discussion, not to mention some fantastic startup pitching.

At Tech.eu Summit London 2025, you can expect to hear from more startups than ever before, amongst a speaker list of industry entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders. You can also enjoy interactive round-table sessions, numerous parties and side events, and much more.

We will soon share the ticket details, speakers, and program of our Tech.eu Summit London 2025 conference with you.

See you in London on March 25 - 26!