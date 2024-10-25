Munich-Based ExoMatter raises €1.7M to expedite materials science breakthroughs

ExoMatter, a software for AI-driven materials research, has raised a €1.7M Pre-Seed funding round led by ZAKA alongside Vanagon VC, BayernKapital, 212 NexT, Bloomhaus Ventures, and four female super angels from encourageventures.

The Materials R&D platform enables researchers and developers to evaluate the properties of materials for their technology. The platform, which is powered by material data from a variety of scientific sources and processed through AI, provides access to a range of physical, chemical, and engineering properties, as well as sustainability metrics and cost indicators. The aim is to help companies cut their materials costs and carbon emissions. ExoMatter leverages AI and quantum chemical modeling.

Andrej Petrus, Partner & Head of Investment Committee at ZAKA VC, commented: "Recent development in AI is opening up opportunities for progress in the materials science sector – a great example how innovation on the software level we can achieve innovation on the physical level. Their platform is solving challenges of finding new types of materials for the industrial, chemical and manufacturing industry. These industries are in ever increasing pressure for finding efficiency on the cost level and environmental impact level. We are proud to be backing the Exomatter team and expanding our deep tech portfolio. Founders Barbara and Josua have proven the value of their platform even in the earliest."

The founding team of ExoMatter is composed of CEO Dr. Josua Vieten, a chemist and materials scientist, and COO Barbara Bachus, former R&D Coordinator at the Munich-based unicorn Celonis.

"We are thrilled to have successfully closed this funding round in close collaboration with our lead investor Vanagon. With the support of our investors, we will further automate and scale the ExoMatter platform, and we are already in talks for a follow-on funding round next year." said Barbara Bachus, ExoMatter’s co-founder. ExoMatter is working with several DAX-listed companies, including Airbus and Infineon.