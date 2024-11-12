Financial markets AI-analytics firm big xyt scores €10M

big xyt, a leading data analytics platform for financial markets, has raised a €10M round led by European growth investment firm Finch Capital.

The funding will be used for international expansion as well as advancing its analysis platform and strengthening its partnerships with world-leading financial institutions. Its client base includes banks and brokers, buy-side firms, market makers, exchanges, regulators and market intelligence companies around the world.

big xyt's platform systematically collects, cleans, validates and stores large amounts of referential and tick data across global markets, generates sophisticated metrics that measure all forms of trading, and provides comprehensive and flexible APIs that support more in-depth quantitative research and feeds dependent systems such as algorithms and decision support tools. Their solutions address a wide range of use cases, including pre-trade, intra-trade and post-trade TCA and execution analysis and market structure analysis.

CEO Robin Mess said: “This investment is testament to big xyt’s strong reputation and commitment to innovation, unrivalled data quality, and exceptional service."

"Finch Capital’s support accelerates our product development and team growth and enables us to take our proven expertise to the next level to meet the rising demand for advanced analytics. These include the need for automation and data-driven decisions in order to navigate regulatory pressures and stay competitive in increasingly complex financial markets.”

The platform enables clients to analyse large datasets in T+1 and real-time, helping them make informed trading decisions, manage risks and enhance trading performance. This first round of external funding follows 10 years of profitable, bootstrapped growth.

Aman Ghei, UK Partner at Finch Capital added: “big xyt’s expertise in automating capital markets data is crucial as financial institutions face mounting competitive pressures and regulatory demands. This investment will support their strategic growth across Europe, the US and APAC, further strengthening their leadership in trading data analytics.”

“big xyt’s team is uniquely positioned to dominate the market with their unmatched expertise in financial data analytics, robust tech innovation, and deep industry insights. Their strategic vision, combined with a proven track record in scaling complex, data-driven solutions, empowers them to stay ahead of evolving market demands. big xyt’s ability to deliver unparalleled data quality and actionable intelligence is precisely what today’s financial institutions need to gain a competitive edge, making them the most formidable team to lead this space.”