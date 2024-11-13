Attention to all tech startups! Apply now for an opportunity to join the Tech.eu Summit London 2025!

Are you a budding tech startup looking to make your mark in the industry? We have an incredible opportunity for you! The Tech.eu Summit London 2025 is just around the corner, and we are thrilled to announce that we will be hosting a dedicated startup stage alongside the main event like last year.

Next year’s the Tech.eu Summit London 2025 will once again offer entrepreneurs a wealth of advantages, just like this year’s event.

The Stage will offer selected startups the opportunity to present their groundbreaking solutions and visions to a global audience. Startups will also have a dedicated booth in the summit area to showcase their products and services, as well as to engage in one-on-one meetings with investors.

Additionally, The Stage will host a live Q&A session between startups and VCs. This session will provide startups with valuable feedback from investors to help them refine their business models and secure funding.

We want to hear all about your startup, your vision, and how you're disrupting the tech industry. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to gain exposure, network with like-minded individuals, and potentially secure funding for your startup.

Applying is easy and takes only a few minutes - you can find the link to the form here. We can't wait to see the remarkable solutions and innovations that tech startups bring to the startup stage at the Tech.eu Summit London 2025.

You can purchase tickets here to attend the Tech.eu Summit London 2025, scheduled for March 25-26. More details about the speakers and the event program will be shared in the coming weeks.

Looking forward to seeing you in London on March 25-26!