Shaping the future: Healthtech innovations

Healthtech companies are crucial in shaping the future of healthcare in Europe by providing innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and healthcare system efficiency.
These solutions range from digital tools for health monitoring to advanced biotechnology and precision medicine devices, enabling more personalized treatment, reducing costs, and enhancing accessibility. Key benefits include increased system efficiency through automation, AI, and digitalization, which streamline decision-making and resource allocation.
With
$3.4 billion raised in the first three quarters of 2024, European healthtech companies demonstrate the sector’s potential to enhance prevention and early disease detection, significantly reduce treatment costs, and improve outcomes.
By 2025, the sector is expected to grow, with a focus on AI, telemedicine, digital therapies, and wearables, driving more personalized and efficient healthcare.
Here are ten healthtech companies that raised the most funds in the first three quarters of 2024, driving the growth and strengthening of the sector.
1
Bicycle Therapeutics (UK)
Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a unique class of therapeutics through its innovative use of bicyclic peptides, based on Nobel Prize-winning science.
The company’s proprietary Bicycle® molecules are fully synthetic, short peptides that incorporate small-molecule scaffolds to create two stabilizing loops, enhancing structural geometry. This design enables high-affinity, selective target binding, positioning Bicycle Therapeutics as a leader in developing novel treatments for cancer and other serious diseases.
At the end of May this year, the company raised $555 million in equity financing via a private placement.
2
Flo Health (UK)
Flo is a leading women’s health app dedicated to advancing female health through personalized insights and body signal tracking.
Flo supports women’s health at every life stage—from menstruation to menopause—through cycle tracking, health insights, and a private community. Flo also works to bridge healthcare disparities, donating 17 million subscriptions to women across 66 countries, partnering with UNFPA, and advancing women’s health research in collaboration with leading institutions.
In July, Flo secured a $200 million Series C investment from General Atlantic, raising its total funding to over $275 million. This minority investment elevates Flo’s valuation to over $1 billion, making it the first purely digital consumer women’s health app to reach unicorn status.
3
Caresyntax (Germany)
Caresyntax is a leader in surgical intelligence, dedicated to enhancing surgical safety and efficiency through its AI-powered, vendor-neutral platform.
Combining software, hardware, and advanced AI, Caresyntax’s platform captures and analyzes data across the entire surgical workflow—from EMR, video, and audio to device, financial, and clinical metrics—providing comprehensive insights throughout the surgical journey. Supporting preoperative optimization, real-time intraoperative tools, and post-op safety, Caresyntax also delivers valuable analytics for medical device companies, insurers, and healthcare stakeholders.
In August, the company raised $180 million in a Series C extension round to accelerate customer adoption of its surgical software tools and to advance the development of its AI and edge-to-cloud applications.
4
MMI (Italy)
MMI is a company that is transforming surgical possibilities with its innovative technology designed to expand treatment options for complex, delicate conditions.
MMI’s Symani Surgical System is the only robotic platform available for precision microsurgery, enabling surgeons to perform highly precise reconstruction of tiny blood and lymphatic vessels.
Compatible with all imaging systems, the Symani system empowers surgeons to achieve new levels of skill and accuracy in microsurgery and supermicrosurgery.
The company raised $110 million in a Series C round to drive commercialization of the Symani Surgical System in high-growth markets and to invest in clinical studies that expand its application scope.
5
iOnctura (Switzerland)
iOnctura is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tackling neglected and hard-to-treat cancers through precision oral small molecules with unique targeting mechanisms.
These innovative treatments aim to extend lives and enhance quality of life, offering new hope for patients and their families.
In June, the company closed €80 million Series B financing.
6
Huma (UK)
Huma is a global healthcare AI company advancing digital solutions for care and research.
Operating in over 3,000 hospitals and clinics across 70+ countries, Huma’s technology supports 1.8 million active users and has engaged over 35 million individuals.
Recognized for its work in major national healthcare projects and partnerships with top pharma companies, Huma’s Cloud Platform provides a robust regulatory-compliant infrastructure for healthcare innovation.
Earlier this year, Huma raised $80 million in Series D funding, bringing its funding to over $300 million.
7
Neo Medical (Switzerland)
Neo Medical offers a universal, value-based surgical platform focused on enhancing patient outcomes while reducing costs and environmental impact.
Featuring proprietary Controlled-Fixation technology, Neo’s platform promotes a stable, anatomically balanced spine post-surgery, minimizing risks such as screw loosening and hardware failure, and potentially reducing re-operations.
Neo’s fusion solutions not only improve patient outcomes but also provide a streamlined, efficient experience for all stakeholders in spinal surgery, with a commitment to lowering the overall environmental footprint.
In September, the company secured $68 million to accelerate global growth in spine surgery.
8
Timeline (Switzerland)
Timeline, a consumer health biotech company under parent company Amazentis, is dedicated to developing solutions for healthy ageing and longevity.
The company pioneers Swiss health science with its innovative Mitopure ingredient, which supports longevity. Drawing on over a decade of expertise in ageing science, Timeline incorporates Mitopure into advanced nutritional supplements and skin health products.
Backed by extensive research, clinical studies, and patents, Timeline is focused on extending the human healthspan for a future of longer, healthier lives.
The company raised $66M in an oversubscribed Series D funding round, which will help establish Timeline as a leading brand in longevity and consumer health.
9
Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK)
Oxford Nanopore is a company which has developed a cutting-edge DNA/RNA sequencing technology that provides real-time analysis for rapid insights, with fully scalable formats ranging from pocket-sized devices to large-scale population sequencing.
The company's products, including the Flongle, MinION, GridION, and PromethION, enable sequencing of native DNA or RNA, with read lengths ranging from short to ultra-long. These devices are suitable for a variety of applications, from on-demand, smaller tests in labs or field settings to large genomics projects.
Oxford Nanopore focuses on making its technology accessible and user-friendly, with simple library preparation and a range of automated analysis workflows, supporting both small-scale experiments and population-scale sequencing efforts.
In August, the company secured £50 million in investment from Scandinavian life sciences investor Novo Holdings.
10
Oculis (Switzerland)
Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming eye care and saving sight.
Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming eye care and saving sight.

Driven by the needs of patients suffering from eye diseases, Oculis develops innovative treatments to address unmet medical needs in ophthalmology and improve patients' quality of life.
In April, the company raised $59 million in a financing round to support the advancement and acceleration of its clinical development pipeline, as well as for working capital and general corporate needs.
