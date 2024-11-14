Tourlane secures €25M Series D to enhance AI-enabled travel experiences

Tourlane has closed a €25M Series D funding round. The round is led by long-term investor Sequoia Capital, who have become the largest single shareholder.

Tourlane also welcomes Target Global as a new investor, along with Jared Smith, co-founder of Qualtrics. The partnership with HV Capital, a valued partner since Tourlane’s founding, will be further expanded.

Tourlane, an online travel expert based in Berlin, leverages the knowledge of local travel experts and integrates it into its platform to create individualized journeys, connecting customers with travel experts. The company has reported high customer satisfaction and repeat customers and it launched several new destinations this yea.

Julian Weselek, CEO and Founder of Tourlane, commented: "We are thrilled to continue our journey with Sequoia as our long-term trusted partner and to welcome Target Global as new investors in the company. We created a great product that our customers love and we will continue to invest in AI, our offering and international expansion".

Andrew Reed, Partner at Sequoia Capital, added: “This is a unique moment in the history of travel. With AI, every traveler will have the opportunity to see the world through personalized custom travel experiences.

"Tourlane is positioned to delight millions of travelers in the years to come and expand its leadership position. The new funding will enable them to advance their AI development, expand into more countries, and continue delivering wonderful adventures to customers year after year.”