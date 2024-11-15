Architecture AI platform Gendo raises £4.3m Seed as demand skyrockets

Gendo, an AI platform for architects and designers, has raised a £4.3M Seed round. The company emerged from beta and raised their pre-seed raise of £855k 4 months previously. The latest round was co-led by PT1 and LEA Partners, with additional backing from Koro Capital and follow-on investment from existing investors Concept Ventures.

Founded by architectural designer and visualiser George Proud and software engineer Will Jones, Gendo’s market-leading image generation platform is able to turn 2D drawings, sketches or text prompts into visualisations.

Since emerging from beta in July 2024, Gendo has amassed 3,600 global users and seen over 50,000 images generated across 5,000 projects. On average, users are able to download their desired visualisations just 8 minutes after starting a design, which is more than 100x faster than the time it takes to create a visualisation using existing processes.

The team is also today announcing the appointment of Patrik Schumacher, principal of Zaha Hadid Architects, as Advisor to the company.

George Proud, CEO & co-founder at Gendo, commented: “It’s been a whirlwind since we launched the platform and announced our pre-seed funding in July. Our community of designers and architects has rapidly grown and we’re now proud to have over 2,500 users generating tens of thousands of images.

"We are huge believers in bespoke Generative AI tools that are designed for specific use-cases - the reception to Gendo has been a huge validator of that belief.

“It’s brilliant to welcome PT1, LEA Partners and Helm Capital to the Gendo journey. All have deep sector expertise and immense value to offer. And we are thrilled that Concept has doubled down on their commitment to us and our vision. This new tranche of investment will allow us to keep this scaling trajectory going and put Gendo at the heart of how all visualisations are created.”

Patrik Schumacher, principal at Zaha Hadid Architects, added: “I am excited about Gendo bringing high quality professional AI to architects’ fingertips. The gains in terms of both productivity and creative versatility are a step-change for our discipline.”