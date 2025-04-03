Y-Combinator backed French startup Parallel raises $3.5M for AI healthcare agent

Parallel, a French startup building AI agents for healthcare providers, has raised $3.5 million in Seed funding.

Parallel reduces the administrative burden in hospitals by building vertical AI agents capable of automating time-consuming, repetitive tasks — starting with medical coding.

Despite advances in technology, hospital back-office operations remain stuck in the past: data is siloed, software systems don’t communicate, and basic automation is often impossible. Staff are forced to spend hours navigating between outdated tools, entering data manually, and closing system gaps.

Fortunately, Computer Use Models can navigate complex hospital software without costly integrations, and LLMs can automate end to end medical workflows - delivering large and immediate value, even in complex and unstructured environments.

AI agents can now interact with software like humans — navigating screens, clicking buttons, and entering data efficiently and accurately.

Parallel’s AI agent reads clinical documentation, identifies the appropriate codes, and inputs them directly into hospital systems. This enables hospitals to streamline operations while improving accuracy and freeing up medical staff for more valuable work.

According to Paul, co-founder and CEO at Parallel;

Frst led the funding, with participation from Y Combinator, Bpifrance, Kima Ventures, Better Angle, and several business angels.

According to Pierre Entremont, co-founder and Managing Partner at Frst:

“Parallel is tackling one of the most overlooked, yet crucial problems in healthcare -administrative overload. Recent advances in AI enables a step-change in efficiency that was previously out of reach. By working with existing tools rather than replacing them, it also makes adoption much more practical for hospitals.”

With this funding, Parallel plans to grow its engineering team, accelerate hospital deployments, and lay the foundations for its next generation of agents focused on other pain points in healthcare administration.







