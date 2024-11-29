AnyKrowd raises €4M for crowd management at events

Brussels-based events tech startup AnyKrowd has raised a €4M Series A funding round led by finance&invest.brussels. Investors such as Michael Verschueren, Tony Mary, David Mary, Gio Canini, and Frank Van Raemdonck also participated.

Founded in 2022, AnyKrowd's software combines events management essential tools like ticketing, cashless payments, and team management. It also offers data-driven tools and analytics to help event organizers across sectors like festivals, hospitality, nightclubs, and stadiums to optimize operations, reduce costs and manage crowds, a critical factor for the success of cultural events.

“This funding is a recognition of our innovative approach and allows us to reinforce our mission: transforming event management in Belgium and internationally. With this support, we can accelerate our development and set new standards in the cultural and creative industries,” said Christophe Stemberger, co-founder and CEO.

The round will also enable AnyKrowd to expand its team to support its rapid growth and marks a turning point for the company as it enters key European markets, including France, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Bulgaria.

“Our investment in AnyKrowd aligns with our strategy of supporting companies in the cultural and creative sectors. This scaleup, whose solution is already used by flagship events, also contributes to strengthening Brussels' attractiveness, positioning Belgium at the heart of event innovation on a European scale,” added Antoine Kuypers, Investment Manager at finance&invest.brussels. He adds: “Our goal is to invest in companies with solid, long-term growth potential and to build partnerships where we can share our expertise and help optimize their trajectory.”

Anykrowd has garnered clients including Hangar, Reggae Geel, Voodoo Village, Jeux d’Hiver, UMI, Kasko, and RWDM.