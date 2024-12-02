French startup Raidium secures 13M Seed for precision radiology

French precision radiology startup Raidium has raised $13 million Seed funding led by Newfund and Kurma, with additional support from Founders Future, Galion.exe, and the European EIC fund.

Designed to address the complex needs of both clinical trials and clinical practice, Raidium’s technology marks a critical leap in radiology, promising faster, more accurate, and scalable insights for complex cases like metastatic cancer tracking and whole-body diagnostics.



The demand for precision diagnostics is rising, yet radiologists are hindered by outdated tools that limit productivity and accuracy. Radiological workflows are becoming increasingly complex, particularly with 3D modalities such as MRIs and CTs, which current systems struggle to handle efficiently.

In clinical research, where one-third of trials depend on imaging endpoints, traditional software tools often allow only a single measurement at a time, limiting adaptability and speed. Despite the proliferation of AI solutions, adoption remains low due to their narrow, fragmented scope and limited integration into daily workflows.



Raidium has developed the world’s first radiological AI-native foundation model, transforming precision radiology with its holistic and multimodal approach.

Embedded in an intuitive, interactive viewer – dubbed as the “GPT of radiology” – it enables the creation of an imaging biomarker factory for both clinical practice and research.

Radium provides detailed 3D segmentation, advanced measurements, and automated analysis of complex biomarkers with unprecedented speed—2,500 times faster than manual methods.

Its AI model can analyse the entire human body, addressing complex cases such as metastatic cancer spread across multiple organs, and virtual biopsies for liver diseases like NASH.

As a result, the platform enhances productivity and diagnostic accuracy while generating comprehensive, automated reports.

In less than two years, Raidium has established partnerships with academic centers in France (AP-HP, Centre Imagerie du Nord), and secured its first contracts with pharmaceutical clients.

Dr Paul Herent, Raidium’s co-founder and CEO, commented:

“As a radiologist and passionate about AI, I see firsthand how current solutions fail to truly support radiologists and, by extension, patients who rely on timely and accurate diagnoses. At Radium, our mission is to create a scalable, life-saving solution that transforms radiology into a more precise and accessible field.”

The funding will strengthen Raidium’s technological leadership in biomedical imaging, accelerate its expansion in Europe and the United States, and advance key regulatory milestones such as FDA approval and CE marking.