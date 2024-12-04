Swedish startup Big Audience Machine secures €350K for on-brand content

Swedish AI martech startup Big Audience Machine (BAM) has secured €350,000 (approx. 4 million SEK) from high-profile investors, including Antler, Dagg AI, Co-Made and founders of Acast, Massive Entertainment, and ftrack.

BAM’s AI-powered platform enables smaller marketing teams to quickly and efficiently create on-point, on-brand content for all channels.

BAM is the brainchild of Adam Chrigström, who previously founded Playpilot, a streaming aggregator that grew to 6 million monthly users before being acquired by Co_Made.

BAM has developed a unique framework that ensures that all generated content is both relevant and on-brand.

According to Chrigström:

“I’m sure a lot of us have asked ChatGPT to draft content for a newsletter or social media, only to end up with something painfully generic. BAM flips the script by creating a ‘Playbook’ for content creation, built on a deep understanding of the company’s business, customers, and brand. This allows users to then easily create, plan, and publish on-brand content across all channels.”

Johan Billgren, an investor in the company and one of the founders of Acast, shared:

“Millions of small businesses struggle to produce high-quality content across all their channels today. While AI can provide some assistance, it’s challenging to create content that truly engages and builds your brand. BAM solves this with a platform that enables small teams to scale their production without compromising on quality.”

BAM is ramping up with a select group of pilot customers. Starting early next year, more customers will gradually gain access to the service, leading up to a broader launch in spring 2025.

Lead image: Big Audience Machine. Photo: uncredited.