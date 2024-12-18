Lightbringer to boost SMEs' IP protection with €4.2M funding boost

Legaltech company Lightbringer has raised €4.2 million to expand in Europe and the US.

The Swedish company has developed an AI-driven platform that enables companies to protect their intellectual property faster, more easily, and cost-effectively.

The platform, built with expertise from experienced patent consultants, functions as a virtual IP department where companies can refine their patent ideas anytime. Abstracting complexity away from patent and IP management, it uses advanced AI technology to identify, analyse, and enhance ideas in real-time.

Its tech is complemented by expert patent attorneys who ensure the final quality and guarantee that the service meets professional standards.

Luminar Ventures and Alliance VC led the round which included Zenith Ventures and several prominent angel investors from the Nordic tech ecosystem.

The global patent industry has a market size of over €90 billion. Crucially, Lightbringer targets an underserved market – small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups that have traditionally found patent protection both costly and complex.

According to Daniel Karsberg, partner at Luminar Ventures, the company’s unique strategy of using AI to deliver high-quality patent solutions without relying on traditional law firm models has already demonstrated impressive results:

"In an age where artificial intelligence can analyse millions of documents in seconds, we're still processing patents like we're reading them by candlelight. The system isn't just ready for disruption – it's begging for it.”

Dominic Davies, founder and CEO of Lightbringer, shared:

“Our platform provides both small and large companies with the tools they need to build strong patent portfolios – something that has previously been reserved for large corporations with substantial resources. This is the patent service of the future.”

Since launching its subscription model in May 2024, Lightbringer has experienced rapid growth and introduced several key new features to help customers secure and strengthen their ideas at scale.

The capital will be used to further develop the platform and strengthen the company’s international presence.

Lead image: Lightbringer. Photo: uncredited.