Habacus secures €5M investment for student-focused fintech services

Student-focused fintech, Habacus, which offers integrated services to students, including sustainable access to student loans, has closed a €5 million investment round.

Founded in 2017 by Paolo Cuniberti, Italian startup Habacus acts as a bridge between students, educational institutions, financial operators, and companies, promoting personal and professional development pathways.

Paolo Cuniberti, founder and CEO of Habacus, commented:



"Our goal is to build an integrated ecosystem that supports students' growth, while strengthening the competitiveness and resilience of the national economic system."



P101 led the round, which also included CDP Venture Capital.

"We are thrilled to support Habacus in this new phase of technological and commercial expansion," said Andrea Di Camillo, Managing Partner at P101.

"Habacus is a pioneer in student financing in Italy—a sector with high social impact that remains underdeveloped compared to the US, UK, France, and Germany. Investing in Habacus means supporting the development of this market, the edtech sector, and, most importantly, human capital and future talent potential.

According to Caterina Siclari, Senior Partner and Head of the Startup Relaunch Fund at CDP Venture Capital:

"Making academic education more accessible and inclusive has a transformative impact on thousands of students' personal and professional development."



The funding will enable Habacus to enhance its proprietary AI-driven technology and expand its service offering, allowing the company to scale its market reach—including new B2B opportunities.

Image: Freepik.