Fuel Ventures secures £20M in funding from Chinese LPs

UK-based VC Fuel Ventures has raised a £20M round from Chinese investors including Shijingshan Industrial Fund and Zhongguancun Development Group.

The fund specialises in early-stage "high growth" startups with a portfolio that includes Volt, ContentCAl and Capdesk.

According to Fuel Ventures, these partnerships confirm that ‘the UK is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for Chinese investors’.

Fuel's founder Mark Pearson commented: “We’ve been working closely with our Chinese partners to direct investments into UK startups, focusing on exciting areas like fintech, AI, and SaaS. This growing UK-China partnership is part of a broader push for international collaboration as we see more cash directed from the US to the UK following Trump’s election. Together, we’re creating opportunities for startups and entrepreneurs in both countries, building a strong connection between their tech ecosystems."

“Strategic investors from China bring immense potential to unlock new opportunities for UK and European-founded tech companies, enabling them to enter and succeed in the vast Chinese market—one of the largest and most dynamic in the world. By fostering these relationships, Fuel Ventures positions itself as an attractive fund for entrepreneurs and founders with ambitions of achieving true global domination, offering access to both Western and Eastern markets and a pathway to long-term international success.”