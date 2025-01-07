Startups! Join the Tech.eu Summit London 2025: pitch your startup or attend for free

Are you a startup looking to make your mark in the European tech ecosystem?

The Tech.eu Summit London 2025, taking place this March, offers a great opportunity to connect, learn, and share innovative ideas.

This year, we’re introducing a game-changing approach: startups can now apply either to pitch their ideas on stage or attend the Tech.eu Summit London 2025 with a complimentary ticket.

Apply today!

Pitch your startup

We are hosting a dedicated startup stage alongside the main event.

The stage will offer selected startups the opportunity to present their solutions and visions to a global audience. Startups will also have a dedicated booth in the Tech.eu Summit London 2025 area to showcase their products and services, as well as to engage in one-on-one meetings with investors.

The startup stage will also host a live Q&A session between startups and VCs, and will provide startups with valuable feedback from investors to help you refine your business models and secure funding.

Be heard by a room filled with decision-makers and gain invaluable feedback while amplifying your brand’s visibility.

Whether you're seeking funding, partnerships, or mentorship, pitching at the Tech.eu Summit could be the opportunity that propels your startup forward.

Attend for FREE

Not quite ready to pitch? No problem. Startups that prefer to soak in the event’s value without presenting can apply for a FREE ticket. This initiative ensures that innovators at any stage can benefit from the Tech.eu Summit London 2025, whatever your state of funding. Bootstrapped and very early-stage companies are most welcome.

Our team will carefully evaluate applications to ensure a diverse and dynamic group of attendees.

Looking forward to seeing you in London on March 25-26!





