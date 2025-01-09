Irish regtech Dataships secures $7M Series A

Dataships, an Irish provider of automated GDPR and CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) compliance for eCommerce, has raised $7M in Series A funding.

Led by Osage Ventures Partners, with participation from Lavrock Ventures and the Urban Innovation Fund, the funding will be used for marketing and to drive revenue growth.

Dataships was founded in 2019 as a compliance tech company, before pivoting to compliance management. Rising customer acquisition costs, privacy regulations, and sky-high expectations on personalisation and communication have merchants searching for sustainable ways to grow.

Ryan McErlane, co-founder and co-CEO, Dataships commented: “Most eCommerce brands follow a familiar playbook, drive traffic, offer discounts for email sign-ups, maybe test a traffic de-anonymizer, hope for purchases and remarket those that don’t. But this underutilises the most impactful and brief moment for building marketing lists, the checkout. Since focusing on the eCommerce market, we’ve discovered something extraordinary, when done right, compliance isn’t just about protection, it’s about growth.

"By dynamically optimizing consent language at the checkout, based on visitor location and marketing channel, we’re helping merchants achieve remarkable results in terms of increased opt-in rates, marketing contacts, and additional revenue generated through repeat purchases.”

The Series A funding secured by Dataships will support the company in three key areas: product innovation, market expansion and customer retention. The company will scale its engineering and support teams to serve a rapidly growing client base.

Michael Storan said: “In today’s landscape where acquisition costs are still rising, personalization is expected, and privacy is a real concern from shoppers, merchants need more than just tactics, they need a systematic approach to expand reach and more meaningfully engage their highest-value audience, purchasers. We’re building Dataships to be the essential growth platform for modern eCommerce brands.

"One that transforms compliance from a burden into a competitive advantage, helping merchants build larger, more engaged marketing lists that drive sustainable revenue growth.”