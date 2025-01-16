Recharge eyes acquisitions after securing €45M debt facility

Amsterdam-based fintech Recharge has secured a €45M debt facility, which it says it will use to target acquisitions.

The digital voucher and prepaid card fintech has secured the debt financing through ABN AMRO, which it says it will also use to enter new markets.

As well as eyeing up targets across B2B and B2C in Europe, Recharge says it is looking at possible acquisition targets further afield.

In 2023, Recharge, which employs around 150 staff, acquired Startselect, a Dutch digital gift and gaming cards company.

Now it is on the hunt for more acquisitions, saying it hopes to close two to three deals this year.

Recharge’s CEO, Günther Vogelpoel, said: