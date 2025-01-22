Govtech Zencity acquires Commonplace, an engagement tool for public bodies

Zencity, a community engagement platform, based in the UK, has acquired engagement software company Commonplace.

Their newly combined offering pairs digital engagement with AI, social listening and analytics capabilities for platforms. Commonplace brings 3,500 individual projects across the UK, having conducted planning for public bodies including the Mayor of London, Leeds City Council and Westminster City Council alongside private sector groups such as Grosvenor and Landsec.

Commonplace’s industry leading map-based features and subscriber management will be widely adopted into the Zencity platform. Its capabilities provide a 360-degree view into public priorities supporting government and stakeholder community listening to inform effective decision making and additional features include analytics and post-interaction surveys. Zencity and Commonplace will support the public and private sectors to engage communities more effectively. These features will now be centralised in Zencity's platform.

Zencity's clients currently include the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), British Transport Police and multiple local councils so the UK is already an active market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Commonplace into the Zencity team,” said Eyal Feder-Levy, CEO and Co-founder of Zencity. “This acquisition not only allows us to expand our presence in the UK market but also gives every Zencity customer access to unique capabilities in planning. We are excited to work together to continue setting the standard for community engagement globally.”

“The joining of forces between Zencity and Commonplace is a win-win for our customers,” said Mike Saunders, CEO of Commonplace.

“Not only will they continue receiving exceptional service, but they will also have access to new and enhanced capabilities that come with being a part of a larger company. This partnership has emerged and strengthened over several years, and so becoming part of Zencity is a fantastic outcome.”