Visma expands into France with Evoliz acquisition

Financial management SaaS Visma has acquired Evoliz, a financial management platform for small and medium-sized enterprises in France.

Evoliz provides payments expertise and technological features for French SMEs, helping them simplify their daily financial operations and transform business management into streamlined pre-accounting.

This will boost Visma's offering across electronic signature of quotes to invoice payments, tracking of unpaid invoices with automated reminders, and managing purchase orders and delivery notes as well as automating expense collection, categorisation and management of expense claims via a mobile app, supplier payments, and inventory tracking. It will also include Automatic matching of sales and purchases, report visualization and forecasting, and integration with accounting tools.

"The addition of Evoliz to our ecosystem of solutions reinforces our ambition to become the preferred partner for SMEs in France for financial and accounting management," said Olivier Constant, Business Director at Visma.

"With Evoliz, we provide businesses with a single point of entry for the electronic invoicing reform, enabling them to manage sales, purchases, and banking operations in one place." Constant added.

"Joining Visma is an incredible opportunity for Evoliz, our clients, and the entire team. By becoming part of Visma, we add a new dimension to their portfolio: a solution dedicated to SMEs. Evoliz is designed with businesses in mind, perfectly complementing Visma's expertise with accounting firms by ensuring seamless interaction between the two sectors," added François Aupetit, CEO of Evoliz.