World’s first cell-cultivated meat dog treat goes on sale in store in the UK

UK cell-cultivated meat company Meatly today became the first company in the world to supply cell-cultivated meat for pet food on sale.

Produced in collaboration with plant-based dog food brand THE PACK, a limited-release of "Chick Bites" is on sale at Pets at Home Brentford, London, from Friday, 7th February. Chick Bites are the first pet food product to be brought to market for general consumption in the UK made using cell-cultivated meat.

I spoke to Owen Ensor, founder and CEO of Meatly to find out about it.

Chick Bites combine plant-based ingredients with Meatly Chicken to provide a nutritious, healthy and sustainable alternative to traditional dog treats.

Pets can enjoy the same great-tasting meat they crave, but in a way which is kinder for animals and better for the planet. Meatly plans to raise additional funds to expand production and make

According to Ensor, Meatly is responding to a market need:

"We always planned to do pet food first. 20 per cent of meat globally is eaten by our pets A lot of pet food manufacturers have tried plant-based and insect-based and haven't seen huge adoptions. There's a lot of excitement around cultivated meat, but also. And so there's a huge impact, impetus as well."

To produce Meatly Chicken, a single sample of cells was taken from one chicken egg, from which enough cultivated meat can be produced to feed pets forever. Meatly Chicken is just as tasty and nutritious as traditional chicken breast, containing all the essential amino acids, critical fatty acids, minerals and vitamins needed for pet health.

Ensor shared:

"The product is healthier and free from steroids, hormones, and antibiotics. But it's also tasty. Feeding trials on dogs so far showed many of them preferred it to their baseline diets. "There's no adverse effects. I've even fed it to my cats, so we're excited to do more extensive feeding trials on cats."

Fellow cat owners will know how fussy cats are, so this is a definite stamp of approval.

Further, the company's cell-cultivated meat integrates directly into existing pet food manufacturing supply chains "so the result is a product that acts and looks exactly like the pet food or treats you've already been feeding your pet."

Pets at Home is one of the largest investors in Meatly –- is the first retailer to sell pet food made from cultivated meat globally, and is the UK's largest pet retailer with over 450 stores nationwide.

Its partnership with Meatly aligns with its ambition to make pet food more sustainable by making and selling products using less carbon, land, and water.

According to Ensor. just two years ago "this felt like a moonshot.

"Today we take off. It's a giant leap forward — toward a significant market for meat that is healthy, sustainable, and kind to our planet and other animals. We're proud to work alongside fellow pioneers Pets at Home and THE PACK for this momentous endeavour."

It's also a day to celebrate Meatly's team. Despite only raising 1 per cent of total European cultivated meat investment, it is the first company to sell cultivated meat in both the UK and EU — and all with a team of just 10 people over two and half years, an achievement that's truly staggering in this industry.

As Ensor notes:

"We're only the fourth company ever to sell a product in this space, while most others have raised tens, if not hundreds, of millions and operate with teams of 70 to 170 people. To have done this with such a lean team in such a short time is spectacular. It really speaks to our streamlined strategy, as well as the focus and commitment of our team."

The launch follows Meatly becoming the UK's first regulatory-approved cell-cultivated meat supplier in July 2024

According to Anja Madsen, Chief Operating Officer at Pets at, the investment in Meatly reflects the company's commitment to sustainability and the future of pet care:

"We are thrilled to be working with Owen and the team to provide our customers with cultivated meat pet food products for the first time in the world. "This innovation has the potential to significantly reduce the environmental impact of pet food and will be a game-changer for the industry."

Damien Clarkson, CEO and co-founder of THE PACK, said:

"The launch of our Chick Bites treats is a watershed moment for the pet food industry. We are delighted to partner with Meatly and Pets at Home on this world's first. For us this is a continuation of our work in developing high-quality alternative protein products for all dog lovers."

Chick Bites made by THE PACK, created using Meatly Chicken, will go on sale from Friday, 7th February, in a limited run at Pets at Home Brentford.

The 50g pouches are on sale for £3.49, with approximately 750 units available to purchase.

Meatly plans for further small product releases before the company scales production toward regular availability over the next two years.

Lead image: Meatly.