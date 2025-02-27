Wealth management platform Unique raises $30M Series A for US expansion

Swiss-founded Unique, an AI platform for financial firms, has raised a $ 30M Series A funding round for its US expansion.

This round is led by CommerzVentures and DN Capital, with continued support from existing seed investors including VI Partners and Pictet Group.

Unique enhances efficiency in financial services by integrating AI-driven solutions into existing workflows. Users interact with a chat-based interface to access insights from internal documents, expert guidance, and external information. The platform offers customizable workspaces, known as "Spaces," which allow teams to define data scope and access, ensuring secure and organized collaboration.

With AI-powered knowledge management, Unique retrieves precise information and expert insights, keeping teams up to date with relevant resources. Additionally, organizations can customize the platform’s user interface to align with their branding and workflow preferences, creating a personalized experience.

By combining these features, Unique.ai streamlines processes like research, compliance, and Know Your Customer (KYC), enabling financial professionals to make informed, data-driven decisions efficiently.

"We are excited to announce this Series A investment," said Manuel Grenacher, CEO of Unique.

"This funding will significantly boost our global expansion efforts and enhance our ability to deploy agentic solutions for our clients. As a vertical AI leader and a category owner, we are dedicated to advancing the financial services industry, and with the strong backing from our investors, we aim to drive the next wave of innovation."

This sentiment was echoed by Guy Ward Thomas, Partner at DN Capital.

"DN Capital has a strong focus on enterprise software for financial services and Unique’s offering is serving a pressing need for banks and asset managers to deploy compliant and accurate agentic AI solutions. Unique already counts many of Europe’s top financial services institutions as customers and we are excited to support the Company on its internationalization journey."