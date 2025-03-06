Natural Energy Drink startup MISSION, Backed by F1 Driver Pierre Gasly, raises £2M

Drinks startup MISSION has extended its equity fundraising round to £2 million, inclusive of investment from F1 driver Pierre Gasly.

MISSION is a natural energy drink and performance tea company disrupting the soft drinks market with its 100 per cent natural, zero-sugar, zero-sweetener energy drinks, and hot and cold brew teas.

In 2016, founder Tom left his career as a lawyer to cycle 12,500km across South America.

Having consistently battled with caffeine and sugar slumps from energy drinks and coffees during the rides, he discovered the use of Yerba Maté combined with Green Tea to provide the natural fuel his body needed. Inspired by the energy he felt, he worked with leading nutritionists at Oxford University and master tea blenders to develop a range of all-natural performance teas. After setting a new world record running the length of Iceland – 17 marathons in 10 days, fueled by the blends - MISSION was born.

Since the company’s inception in 2019, over 10 million MISSION drinks have been sold and the company has over 100,000 customers.

The MISSION drinks range is popular among top athletes and sports teams including F1 driver Pierre Gasly, and has the seal of approval from Premier League football clubs and England’s cricket team.

According to Tom Whittle, founder of MISSION:

“For too long, the energy drinks market has been dominated by brands that offer drinks laden with sugar, caffeine and artificial sweeteners. MISSION is changing this for the better and shaking up an entire industry."





