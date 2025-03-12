Elea raises €4M for automated pathology platform to speed up diagnoses

Elea, an AI platform built to optimise medical pathology, has raised €4M from Fly Ventures and Giant Ventures and partneed with one of Germany’s largest hospital groups.

Elea provides an AI-powered pathology operating system designed to optimize and transform pathology labs. It integrates intelligent automation, precise workflows, and seamless communication, helping labs process cases faster and more efficiently. Elea enhances diagnostic accuracy, reduces case turnaround time by up to 60%, and supports real-time reporting. The system streamlines tasks from sample processing to reporting, ensuring that pathologists can focus more on complex diagnoses while improving overall lab productivity and precision.

Elea was designed to address several key challenges within the pathology and healthcare industry, particularly focusing on the workflow and operational challenges faced by pathology labs.

AI in pathology can assist in analyzing slides and scans, helping pathologists make more accurate diagnoses while reducing the time spent on manual review. Elea leverages AI and automation to create a more seamless, data-driven workflow for pathology labs. Pathology labs are highly regulated, and they need to ensure that their processes meet stringent quality standards set by governing bodies. Compliance with regulations like HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) in the U.S. and GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) in Europe adds complexity to lab operations. As such, digital pathology platforms must be designed to maintain privacy, security, and compliance while offering efficient tools for managing data.

Dr. Christoph Schröder (CEO) led early AI and autonomous driving projects at Luminar, Mercedes and Bosch, while Dr Sebastian Casu (CMO) has spent more than a decade working in intensive care, anaesthesiology and across emergency departments.

Dr Sebastian Casu commented: “No-one joins the healthcare sector to spend hours on admin; we’re driven by our desire to help people. Yet today’s systems, even the add-on solutions that promise to help, fall short. Clinicians’ hands remain tied and our patients miss out. With Elea, we’re proving technology can be an ally, not an obstacle, and can finally bring the power of this technology to achieve better patient outcomes and, ultimately, save lives.”

Gabriel Matuschka, Partner at Fly Ventures added: "AI has been promising to shift the dial in terms of healthcare efficiency and patient care for years but challenges remain, and in some areas are worsening. elea stands out by delivering an intuitive, deeply integrated AI-first system that not only spans workflows but can scale with speed and precision. It’s a genuine AI agent that frees clinicians up to spend more time with patients and has become the trusted partner of choice to leading hospital groups.”