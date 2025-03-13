Vento launches €75M Fund to boost Italy's underserved tech ecosystem

Italian private early-stage venture capital firm Vento has launched its second fund — committing €75 million over the next five years to find the boldest Italian startup founders globally.

The fund is the flagship investment vehicle from the organisers of Italian Tech Week.

Founded in 2022, Vento is part of a three-pronged approach to building Italy’s underserved tech ecosystem and helping to foster a growing tech sector that is capable of rivaling Italy’s biggest global industries.

Vento has now invested in 100 startups, including Bee, JetHR, and Qomodo, making it one of the country’s largest early-stage portfolios in Italy.

Fund II expects to invest in 375 investments over five years.

The platform has evaluated over 3,500 startups, resulting in about 100 investments in Italian founders worldwide, maintaining a highly selective 2.5 per cent conversion rate with a standardized €150,000 ticket size.

Select follow-on investments are also made, helping the strongest Italian founders on their global scaling journey.

“Almost three years after launching Vento,” said John Elkann, Chair of Vento.

“We're proud to renew our commitment and back top Italian entrepreneurs with a new fund. The passion behind their innovative ventures and our shared successes so far drive us to pursue even more ambitious goals together."

"We believe Italy's technological and entrepreneurial potential has been underserved for too long," added Diyala D’Aveni, CEO of Vento.

Besides the fund and Italian Tech Week, Vento also operates a venture building program that has created 26 startups from three cohorts. The 5 month program is one of the country’s most high-profile startup building initiatives.

Lead image: Vento. Photo: uncredited.