The agenda for the Tech.eu Summit London 2025 has been revealed

With only a few days left until the Tech.eu Summit London 2025, it’s time to reveal the agenda filled with insightful keynotes, expert panels, and transformative discussions. This year, we are bringing together top entrepreneurs, investors, and technology leaders to share their insights on the most pressing trends shaping the future of innovation.

The Tech.eu Summit London 2025 will span two days, taking place on 25 - 26 March at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, featuring over 50 industry pioneers from across the global tech ecosystem. We’ve assembled an incredible lineup of speakers, including Hoxton Ventures Partner Hussein Kanji, Greyparrot Co-Founder Ambarish Mitra, Left Lane Capital Vice President Alicia Garabedian, Competition and Markets Authority executive Jessica Lennard, Cherry Ventures Partner Dinika Mahtani, and ElevenLabs executive James McAulay.

The topics we will explore at the Tech.eu Summit London 2025

Artificial intelligence, fintech, climate tech, and sustainable technology will be key focus areas at this year’s event, alongside other cutting-edge innovations. Through in-depth conversations, we will explore investment trends, regulatory challenges, and technological advancements that are redefining industries.

Panels about EU Inc and Project Europe will examine startup policies and investments, while Accelerating Europe - It’s Now or Never highlights the urgency of scaling innovation. Deciding Where to Anchor and Grow Your Startup will compare opportunities in the UK, Europe, and MENA, providing founders with key expansion insights.

Beyond the sessions: Networking and collaboration

The Tech.eu Summit London 2025 isn’t just about thought-provoking discussions—it’s about building meaningful connections. Our dedicated VIP receptions, and Tech.eu Events app will create opportunities for attendees to engage with investors, founders, and industry leaders in an intimate setting.

Through the Tech.eu Events app, attendees can connect with fellow participants, schedule meetings in advance, and personalize their summit experience. The app also provides access to the full agenda, speaker details, and event updates, ensuring that you make the most of your time at the summit.

The countdown is on, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome you to London on March 25-26. Early Bird tickets are still available but selling fast—make sure to secure yours today. Get ready for two days of unparalleled insights, networking, and collaboration that will shape the future of Europe’s tech ecosystem. See you there!

