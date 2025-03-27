AI startup co-founded by DeepMind scientist surfaces from stealth with $3.25m fundraise

An AI startup co-founded by a former Google DeepMind research scientist has come out of stealth today, announcing that it has raised $3.25m, led by General Catalyst.

The startup, called Ethos, appears to be a consultancy-cum-recruitment outfit.

Taking to LinkedIn, co-founder and CTO Daniel Mankowitz, who spent six years at Google DeepMind, explained its offering, saying it was to “match people to opportunities with AI”.

He said: “We've started by completely reinventing the traditional expert network.

"Our AI-driven platform scans hundreds of millions of profiles to connect clients with precisely the right experts.

“Clients seamlessly book calls, gain invaluable insights, and experts are fairly compensated - all within one easy-to-use platform.”

He said Ethos would develop its offering into “connecting advisors to startups, speakers to events, and talent to transformative careers”.

Ethos was co-founded by James Lo, a former McKinsey and SoftBank Vision Fund executive, who is now the CEO of Ethos.

Other investors in the round include Conviction, 8VC, Common Magic, Interface Capital, along with angel investors.

Mankowitz spent six years at DeepMind up until 2024, including leading projects including some using reinforcement learning.