Intelliseq secures €4.5M to enhance DNA analysis and genetic diagnostics

Polish bioinformatics company Intelliseq, has secured €4.5 million (PLN19 million) in its latest funding round.

Clinical genomics transforms the way diseases are diagnosed and treated. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has unlocked an unprecedented level of insight into the human genome, enabling doctors to diagnose patients faster and personalize treatments based on their unique genetic profiles.

It is estimated that 350 million people worldwide suffer from rare genetic diseases. Many of them remain undiagnosed for years due to the limitations of traditional laboratory methods. Unlocking the full potential of genomics requires advanced analytical technologies capable of processing vast amounts of genetic data.

Founded in 2014 by four scientists — Klaudia Szklarczyk-Smolana, Marcin Piechota, Michał Korostyński, and Sławomir Gołda — Intelliseq has focused on developing bioinformatics tools that enable automated DNA analysis and support genetic diagnostics.

Its flagship platform, iFlow, enables laboratories to flexibly design modular analytical workflows, allowing for scalable diagnostic processes and the generation of detailed reports for both doctors and patients. This innovation makes genetic diagnostics faster, more accurate, and widely accessible, unlocking new possibilities in personalized medicine

According to Klaudia Szklarczyk-Smolana, PhD, CEO of Intelliseq, genomics is still only scratching the surface of its potential. Currently, it is mainly used for diagnosing complex cases and profiling cancer, but its applications go far beyond that.

“Emerging genomic data banks and advanced analytical algorithms pave the way for precision healthcare, personalized treatments, and better drug compatibility for patients. This is exactly where bioinformatics solutions are headed.”

Through strategic business and technology partnerships, Intelliseq delivers its solutions to international research centers and laboratories. Intelliseq collaborates with institutions such as the US-based Metrodora Institute and DNAnexus, digital platforms designed for genomic biobanks, which supports the world's largest genomic biobank, UK Biobank.

Together with Metrodora Institute and its UK-based scientific partner PrecisionLife, Intelliseq has developed tools for assessing predisposition to chronic fatigue syndrome and long COVID.

Integration with the DNAnexus ecosystem allows Intelliseq to offer its genomic analysis tools and reports on somatic cancers and hereditary diseases to major healthcare systems.

Vinci HiTech led the investment, with participation from Unfold.vc and a group of renowned private investors, including Tadeusz Wesołowski, founder of Prosper S.A.

According to Luiza Nowacka, Investment Manager at Vinci S.A:

"Intelliseq is already generating revenue in the US and has a solid foundation for further expansion. We see significant growth potential in this investment and a real opportunity for an attractive exit in the future. “Beyond the high return potential, we see Intelliseq as a pioneer in Poland in leveraging genetics, bioinformatics, and artificial intelligence. We are committed to supporting groundbreaking technologies that can thrive in our country while making a real impact on medicine and improving patient outcomes.”



The funding will primarily support Intelliseq’s international expansion, with a strong focus on the US market. It will also enable further validation and implementation of its technology in diagnostic laboratories and the continued development of predictive algorithms, driving the transition from traditional medicine to preventive healthcare.

Lead image: Intelliseq. Photo: uncredited.