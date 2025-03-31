European Investment Fund backs 33N Ventures in cybersecurity push

Cybersecurity and infrastructure software venture capital fund 33N Ventures, has secured additional investment from the European Investment Fund (EIF), a part of the European Investment Bank Group, the Luxembourg Future Fund, Criteria Venture Tech, and Caixa Capital.

33N is a European venture capital fund specialising in cybersecurity and information technologies, registered with the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The fund invests globally in early-growth stage companies that develop and commercialise emerging technological solutions in cybersecurity and information technologies.

To date, the Fund, based out of Europe, has led several strategic investments across the globe in cybersecurity and infrastructure software technology companies, including Panorays, StrikeReady, Exein and DataGalaxy.

Carlos Moreira da Silva, Managing Partner at 33N Ventures, said:

“We are grateful for the latest investment in 33N, reflecting trust in our unique approach to building the next generation of global cybersecurity and tech leaders. As a specialised European Fund, with worldwide coverage, we combine a global outlook with deep industry expertise. By backing exceptional companies, 33N creates strong value for investors.”

According to Marjut Falkstedt, Chief Executive of the EIF:

"Our collaboration with local and international partners reinforces our commitment to building a robust and resilient technology ecosystem capable of addressing future digital challenges."

“LFF2’s investment in 33N provides another important element for Luxembourg’s ecosystem, adequately aligning with our mission to foster innovation and support the growth of strategic sectors like cybersecurity in Luxembourg,” said Eva Kremer, CEO of SNCI.

“As an investor in Series A and B stages, 33N is complementary to existing early-stage investors and business angels in Luxembourg, enabling the most promising companies out of the region to have connections to specialised and growth-stage investors. Furthermore, 33N will help to position Luxembourg as a reference country in Europe in regards to cybersecurity, via its network and associations.”

