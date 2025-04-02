VC data intelligence platform Signal raises $600,000

Copenhagen-based startup Signal, which leverages data and AI to help VCs source and screen investment opportunities, has raised $600,000.

Signal says its platform helps VCs and private equity firms make swifter and more strategic investment decisions.

Launched in early 2024, Signal's platform “assists venture and private equity funds in obtaining real-time, better data on potential investments, candidates, and competitors”.

Its platform is used by over 35 funds including Antler, Cherry Ventures and Heartcore Capital.

The funding round includes investments from VCs along with Sonu Banga, co-founder of Intellishore; Eske Gunge, founder of Actimo; and the investor Christian Jantzen.

Signal previously raised an undisclosed amount in 2024.

Simon Bøttkjær, co-founder of Signal, said: “We are extremely pleased by the continued trust from our investors and thrilled to welcome new strategic partners. Their expertise and network within the tech and venture capital sectors will be essential as we scale our platform globally."

The funding will be used to speed up product development, team expansion, and international growth ambitions, Signal said.

Signal has recently hired Jakob Offersen as its new CTO, who joined from startup Spektr.