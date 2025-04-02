Wireless Logic expands to Latin America with Arqia acquisition

IoT startup Wireless Logic has acquired Arqia, Brazil's largest independent authorised Mobile Virtual Network Operator.

Wireless Logic's global platform simplifies and automates IoT connectivity, serving more than 14 million devices across 165 countries. The company’s partnerships with over 50 mobile networks enable it to provide ultra-local services backed by global coverage, streamlining deployment for enterprises and lowering their total cost of ownership.

The acquisition of Arqia marks a significant milestone in Wireless Logic's global expansion efforts. Arqia, with its understanding of the Latin American market and a solid track record in managing millions of IoT endpoints, provides Wireless Logic with an opportunity to consolidate its reach.

The company holds one of only 15 Authorised MVNO licences issued by ANATEL, Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency. This licence allows Arqia to offer national mobile and IoT services using existing infrastructure, eliminating the need for costly new network builds.

“This is an important new chapter for Arqia and our customers,” said Tomas Fuchs, CEO at Arqia.

“Joining the Wireless Logic Group marks an important and positive transition for Arqia, as we move forward independently from the Datora Group. Its global expertise and resources complement our experience and leadership in the region, creating a partnership that will bring added value to enterprises deploying connected devices. We are excited to create new opportunities for growth and innovation.”

Oliver Tucker, Co-founder and CEO of Wireless Logic, added: “Arqia’s skilled team brings extensive expertise in the Latin American market, along with valuable insights and capabilities that perfectly align with our global growth vision.

"Together, we can extend our reach and deliver cutting-edge IoT connectivity solutions that enable enterprises to scale seamlessly and seize new opportunities in an increasingly connected world. We’re excited for the journey ahead.”

Recent acquisitions such as Webbing, Blue Wireless, and IoThink Solutions have further solidified Wireless Logic’s commitment to expansion.