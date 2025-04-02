How a Slovak startup Is tackling enterprise IT’s biggest headache

Selecting the right software provider is a complex challenge, as procurement, IT, and business teams often have conflicting priorities, ranging from cost and compliance to functionality and scalability.

Many organisations still rely on gut instinct, informal recommendations, or Google searches to make decisions.

Further, the sheer volume of available SaaS solutions—numbering in the thousands—only adds to the difficulty, leaving enterprises overwhelmed. The wrong software provider may result in vendor lock-in, making it hard to scale as your needs change.

Nordics.io is a Slovak-based B2B startup founded in 2020 that focuses on improving IT vendor management and software development efficiency for enterprises.

The company has developed an AI-embedded platform that streamlines the process of selecting IT vendors, allocating resources, and managing external projects.

I spoke to co-founder and CPO Robert Decman to learn all about it.

According to Decman, Nordics.io makes external IT projects faster, smarter, and more cost-effective:

“We aim to be like an intelligent version of your SAP Fieldglasses or Beelines – just focused on IT,” says Decman. “We help clients identify the best suppliers based on real, relevant data – not just CVs or rates.”

The idea for Nordics started in 2020, when Decman and his co-founder Rezanina returned from abroad and saw how difficult it was to find tech teams that truly matched both the technical stack and domain expertise needed for complex projects. “

We were looking across markets – Slovakia, Sweden, the Czech Republic—and it was frustrating how often vendors claimed they could deliver, without any proof,” he shared.

“So we began building a smarter way to connect companies with teams that had actually done the work before.”

Rather than replacing traditional IT procurement systems, Nordics is built to complement them. The platform is modular and API-ready, allowing enterprises to plug in data and insights where it matters most. “

We’re not trying to rip anything out,” Decman adds.

“We’re just adding intelligence —helping clients avoid costly mistakes and delays by choosing partners based on real delivery, not promises.”

At its core, the platform aims to make global collaboration more transparent and reliable.

“Imagine someone in the UK confidently selecting a supplier in Poland—not just because of a good sales pitch, but because the data proves they’ve delivered similar projects before. That’s the vision.”

Over time, it grew to over 600 companies from 43 countries across Europe.

“These IT companies want to prove they’re good — sharing case studies, client testimonials, and project references. We created what we call the “magic engine”—a platform that estimates the right technology, timeline, budget, and even recommends the best company based on similar past projects.”

Scaling through word-of-mouth connection

It's always challenging for startups to find their initial clients.

Decman attributes part of his success to a background in sports — “the mindset of pushing through ups and downs is crucial.”

“From a business standpoint, I’ve learned that sales and customer interaction should always come first. You learn the most from clients. Product, investment, hiring — they’re all important, but sales teaches you what the market actually needs."

Word-of-mouth relationships are crucial:

“I think people like the product we’re offering, and they trust recommendations from previous clients. For example, we met a Big 4 firm which is now our client through a Swedish client who recommended us. At events like Slush in Helsinki, we connected with people from various leading tech companies who expressed real interest because they saw a gap we could fill. It’s not big sales or marketing—at least not yet. It’s mostly relationship-driven at this stage.”

The company is currently working with companies like Siemens Healthineers, a number of Big 4 firms, and various banks. Its sector-agnostic but focuses on large companies that use external IT suppliers— “sometimes half of their IT is outsourced” detailed Decman.

Transparent but privacy-first

The platform is free for suppliers, who choose how much information they want to share. Since it gives them access to qualified and attractive RFPs, it’s in their interest to be transparent. The more they share—from past projects to team details – the better the match. It’s a simple way to gain exposure to new business opportunities without any extra effort.

On the client side, Nordics collects structured, anonymous feedback on collaboration quality — for example, how smoothly a project went, rated from 1 to 10. No private or sensitive information is ever shared unless explicit consent is given or covered by a signed NDA.

Nordics.io wins big and heads West

In November last year, Nordics won its category at Startup Awards Slovakia, resulting in a team trip to Silicon Valley.

According to Decman:

“Slovak founders are making waves in ways I didn’t expect. Slovaks are everywhere. More than I expected. Some are building, some investing, and many are shaping the tech scene in the Bay Area and beyond. The talent coming out of Slovakia is seriously impressive.”

One thing he thinking Europe can learn from Silicon Valley is the “Pay It Forward” mentality — people help with no immediate expectation of return.

“The openness here is on another level. People go straight to the point, no bullshit. If they can help, they will - connecting you, introducing you, making things happen. That mindset makes the network effect real.”

He admits that while Nordics isn’t doing the flashiest thing (Enterprise tech won’t win you any hype awards), the scale and impact are undeniable.

“The market is here. Our clients are here. That’s why we’re sticking around. And we’ll be back.”



