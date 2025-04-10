Mynt and Visa join forces to simplify SME finance with scalable SaaS solutions

Today, Swedish-founded SaaS fintech Mynt announced an expanded reseller partnership and investment from digital payment provider Visa.

Mynt, founded in Stockholm in 2018, offers corporate cards to over 16,000 of its business customers which, through Mynt’s platform, can seamlessly integrate with ERP and accounting systems, reducing time spent on finance administration and bookkeeping.

Mynt will have expanded to all Nordic markets in 2025, catering to more than 12,000 SMEs and saving businesses countless hours by automating what is possibly the least favourite task in business.

The partnership with Visa will enable Mynt to address the growing demand for efficient spend management among SMEs.

According to Philip Konopik, Regional Managing Director, Visa Nordics & Baltics:

“We are thrilled to invest in Mynt as they continue to grow following several years of joint value-creating collaboration. Another great example of Nordic fintech innovation is Visa deepening collaboration with Mynt, where our combined capabilities will enable our clients and partners to bring market-leading propositions and services to SMEs across Europe.”

As part of this deepened relationship, Mynt will also become a reseller partner for Visa, expanding its reach and capabilities throughout Europe.

By onboarding Mynt as a reseller partner across Europe, Visa will be able to resell Mynt’s SaaS solutions directly to issuers. This collaboration can help simplify the client onboarding process and accelerate go-to-market timelines in alignment with Visa’s B2B strategy.

Baltsar Sahlin, CEO and Co-Founder of Mynt, said:

“We are excited to welcome Visa as an investor and to become their reselling partner. We are impressed by Visa’s team and this partnership will allow us further to scale our solutions across Europe and the UK. Visa’s investment is also a testament to the strength of our technology, capabilities and our vision to simplify and streamline business expenses.”

The partnership will enable Visa to better meet its clients’ needs and the underserved SMB market. Mynt’s platform provides auto-reconciliation and easy integration into accounting software, enabling spending insights and reducing administrative burdens.

Lead image: Mynt. Photo: uncredited.