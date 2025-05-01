Dream Games secures investment from CVC to accelerate global expansion

Dream Games, a Turkish mobile gaming studio renowned for Royal Match and Royal Kingdom, has announced a strategic investment from global alternative asset management firm CVC.

The investment from CVC, alongside debt financing from funds managed by Blackstone and other investors, will facilitate Dream Games' expansion plans. The transaction provides liquidity to the company's initial venture capital partners, who will exit after over five years, and initiates a strategic partnership with CVC as its new equity partner. This collaboration aims to accelerate Dream Games' growth trajectory and solidify its leadership in the mobile gaming industry.​

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q3 2025.​

Founded in 2019 by Soner Aydemir, Ikbal Namli, Hakan Saglam, Eren Sengul, and Serdar Yilmaz, Dream Games quickly established itself in the mobile gaming sector. Its flagship game, Royal Match, has surpassed $3B in lifetime revenue from nearly 300 million downloads.

Dream Games launched Royal Kingdom in November 2024. In its first month, the game generated $5.5M in net in-app purchase revenue, three times more than Royal Match did in its initial month.

Nick Clarry, Managing Partner and Head of CVC’s Sports, Media and Entertainment team, commented:

“Dream Games has created some of the world’s most beloved and commercially successful IP - including King Robert, King Richard & The Dark King. We are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with this world-class management team and help them realise their ambitious vision in the Royal Universe.”​

With the backing of CVC and other investors, Dream Games plans to continue expanding the Royal universe and develop new titles.​