Fintech Affirm partners with UATP to expand BNPL travel payments internationally

Affirm, a London-based payment network known for its lending provisions, has formed a global partnership with UATP, a global payment network owned and operated by the world's airlines.

This collaboration aims to integrate Affirm’s installment payment options into UATP’s network, which includes airlines, rail carriers, and travel agencies across the U.S., U.K., and Canada.​

There is growing consumer demand for alternative payment methods in the travel sector. By offering Affirm at checkout, UATP’s merchants can provide customers with the option to split their travel expenses into manageable payments, promising that customers will never incur late or hidden fees.

Offering flexible payment options can lead to higher average order values and reduced cart abandonment rates, which appeals to UATP. Additionally, transparent pricing and straightforward eligibility checks can help build trust and loyalty among their customers.​

Max Levchin, Founder and CEO of Affirm, commented: “Travel is 10 percent of all global spend - and it can be expensive and stressful. But legacy credit options add to the hassle with hidden costs and complexity. People deserve better, and this partnership with UATP is going to deliver just that: the transparent, flexible payment options Affirm stands for, available as a turn-key option to top travel brands.”​

Ralph Kaiser, President and CEO of UATP, added: “Partnering with Affirm will make travel more accessible for customers who prefer to not use traditional credit cards to pay. Customers want more safe alternative payment choices and this will address that need by providing an option that has not been available to them before.”​

According to UATP, 44 percent of consumers are inclined to abandon their transaction if their preferred payment method isn’t available, highlighting the importance of offering diverse payment options. ​

As the partnership progresses, Affirm plans to continue expanding its reach, providing travelers with more flexible and transparent payment solutions.​