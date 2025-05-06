Visa makes “strategic investment” in stablecoin infrastructure startup BVNK

Visa has made a “strategic investment” in stablecoin infrastructure startup BVNK.

The investment, through Visa Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Visa, comes amid increased adoption and more mainstream acceptance of stablecoins.

Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency pegged to a fiat currency.

BVNK, which offers both fiat and stablecoin payment infrastructure for companies, did not disclose the size of the investment.

The Visa investment in BVNK, headquartered in London, follows BVNK’s $50m Series B fundraise in December 2024.

That funding round was led by Haun Ventures, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Scribble Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, Avenir and Tiger Global.

Rubail Birwadker, head of growth products and partnerships, Visa, said: “Stablecoins are fast becoming a part of global payment flows, and Visa invests in new technologies and builders like BVNK, staying at the forefront of what’s next in commerce to better serve our clients and partners.”

According to BVNK, there was $27 trillion worth of stablecoin transaction volume globally in 2024.

BVNK says it processes over $12 billion annually in stablecoin transactions for companies like Ferrari and Rapyd, helping them send, receive, convert, and store stablecoins and fiat.

Jesse Hemson Struthers, co-founder & CEO of BVNK, said: “We’re experiencing a once in a generation shift to a new foundational payment technology, powered by stablecoins.

“At BVNK, we’re building the infrastructure to make these new rails accessible to businesses, empowering them to operate at the speed of today’s economy.”