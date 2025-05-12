Be.EV signs £20M deal with Schroders Capital to roll out Ultra-Rapid EV chargers

UK-based EV charging network Be.EV has secured a £20 million partnership with Schroders Capital to install 200 ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging bays across 22 retail and leisure properties it manages throughout the UK.

Be.EV’s aims to be one of the fastest-growing charge point operators in the country. Backed by £110 million from Octopus Energy Generation’s Sky Fund, it is one of the UK’s most well-funded charging operators. It currently runs more than 800 charging bays and plans to double that number to 1,600 by the end of 2025, focusing on ultra-rapid hubs in busy urban areas and community locations.

The partnership will see Be.EV fully fund the installation and maintenance of high-speed Kempower chargers at retail parks and leisure centres anchored by major brands like IKEA, Marks & Spencer, Costa Coffee, Aldi, and McDonald’s. The charging bays will be leased on a 20-year agreement with index-linked rents, giving Be.EV a secure, long-term revenue stream and providing landlords with a future-proofed, net-zero-aligned infrastructure investment.

The UK’s electric vehicle market is forecast to grow by 31 percent in 2025, pushing demand for public charging facilities even higher. The Department for Transport has previously warned that private and public sectors must accelerate infrastructure rollouts if the UK is to meet its 2030 internal combustion engine ban.

While other players in the EV infrastructure space - such as GRIDSERVE, InstaVolt, and Fastned - are expanding rapidly, Be.EV has carved out a distinct strategy by focusing on partnerships with real estate owners and public sector bodies. Its community-first model and emphasis on customer experience have made it one of the top-rated large charging networks in the UK, according to driver reviews on Zapmap.

“This is a landmark deal for Be.EV and we are excited to help the big brands who occupy the retail parks in Schroders’ portfolio benefit from the increased footfall benefits EV charging brings,” said Asif Ghafoor, CEO of Be.EV. “I would like to congratulate all the team at Be.EV for their hard work in securing this important deal.”

“Improving the UK electric charging network is essential in supporting the UK’s energy transition goals,” said Matthew Baddeley, Lead Asset Manager at Schroders Capital. “It also aligns with our own net zero targets. Be.EV’s offering is highly compelling and we look forward to welcoming them to Schroders Capital’s retail warehouse portfolio.”

The deal with Schroders Capital gives Be.EV a critical advantage in the race to blanket the UK with high-speed charging access.