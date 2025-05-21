Swedish legaltech Legora raises $80M Series B at $675M valuation

Stockholm-born legaltech company Legora, formerly known as Leya, has announced an $80 million Series B funding round, bringing its valuation to $675 million.

The round is led by ICONIQ Growth and General Catalyst, with follow-on investment from Redpoint Ventures, Benchmark, and Y Combinator. The funding marks a significant milestone in the company’s ascent, having scaled from launch to Series B in under two years, and reflects growing investor interest in the use of AI in legal services.

Legora's AI platform is designed for legal professionals, helping lawyers research, review, and draft. Its user base spans over 250 law firms and in-house legal teams across 20 markets, including Cleary Gottlieb, Bird & Bird, Goodwin, Mannheimer Swartling, and Perez-Llorca.

The company’s growth has been matched by geographic expansion, with offices now in Stockholm, London, and a newly opened location in New York as of April 2025. The US market, where demand for legal tech is accelerating, represents a key next step in Legora’s global ambitions.

“The investment is a clear validation of the value our product is delivering to lawyers around the world,” said Max Junestrand, CEO and co-founder of Legora. “While we weren’t actively seeking funding, the strength of our growth, product, and client partnerships naturally attracted this backing, and I am ecstatic to have ICONIQ and General Catalyst with us on the journey as Seth and Jeannette join our board.”

“Legora is driving AI transformations in a highly specialised industry,” said Jeannette zu Fürstenberg, Managing Director and Head of Europe at General Catalyst. “With an outstanding product, rapid adoption by top-tier firms, and a founder who combines rare product instinct with exceptional execution, as we see it, Legora is redefining how legal work gets done.”

“AI, simply put, is a historic opportunity for legal professionals to get real leverage on their expertise and know-how,” Junestrand said. “We have observed tasks such as reviewing data-rooms go from weeks to hours with no loss in accuracy - making human-machine intelligence and collaboration the de facto way of working.”

Legora enters a competitive but expanding market. While several legaltech startups and incumbents are racing to integrate generative AI, most firms remain cautious, especially around client confidentiality, data security, and regulatory compliance.

“From our first conversation with Max and Sigge, it was immediately evident to us that they are building with rare clarity and velocity,” said Seth Pierrepont, General Partner at ICONIQ. “They’ve delivered an enterprise-grade product that’s already trusted by hundreds of law firms and in-house legal teams globally. We’re proud to partner with Legora as they scale what we believe is a category-defining platform.”

As the legal profession faces mounting pressure to improve productivity and cut costs, platforms like Legora’s appeal. The company plans to use the new funding to accelerate product development, scale operations, and deepen its presence in core markets.