Multiverse powers national AI drive with 15,000 new apprenticeships

Today, the upskilling platform for tech and AI adoption Multiverse announces a commitment to train 15,000 new AI apprentices over the next two years.

Multiverse has partnered with over 1,500 companies in the US & UK to deliver a new kind of learning that’s transforming the workforce through tech skills.Multiverse apprenticeships are for people of any age or career stage and focus on critical AI, data and tech skills.

Multiverse learners have driven $2bn + ROI for their employers, using the skills they’ve learned to improve productivity and measurable performance.

The adoption of AI technologies is projected to contribute £79.3 billion to the UK economy by 2035, but businesses urgently need skilled workers in order to realise these gains. More than half of workers have received fewer than five hours of training on AI, and just one third (34 per cent) of FTSE 100 companies reference AI training in their latest annual reports.

These new AI apprenticeships will be created and delivered in partnership with leading employers across the country, including Skanska, Visa, Capita and Legal & General, ensuring that AI opportunities are not confined to certain regions.

Multiverse’s existing AI learner base spans geographic locations. More than 2,200 AI apprentices are currently enrolled through over 200 employers, from Wigan to Wiltshire and Manchester to Maidstone, demonstrating the nationwide demand for these critical skills. The 15,000 new AI apprentices will join their ranks, creating a nationwide community of AI experts that will boost the productivity and innovation of their organisations.

Science and Technology Secretary, Peter Kyle, said:

"Cutting-edge technologies like AI are transforming the way our economy works, so it is vital that British people have the right skills to make the most of the new opportunities tech presents. These efforts are central to the ambitions for jobs and growth, at the heart of our Plan for Change."

Katy Dowding, President and CEO at Skanska, said:

“The construction industry is a key driver of economic growth, and we are equipping ourselves with the core foundational skills in AI that will ensure we can support our customers in delivering their ambitions, drive efficiency and improve productivity. Our first 25 AI apprentices are already showing the great potential of these technologies.”

Financial services provider Legal and General recognised the opportunity to proactively adopt responsible AI across its functions through upskilling. It has 50 apprentices on AI programmes.

Euan Blair, CEO, Multiverse, said:

"Whether it's impacting you directly yet or not, we are already undergoing an AI revolution - and the key to winning in this new era lies in augmenting human capability. Our commitment to 15,000 AI apprenticeships is a bold declaration that AI skills must be for everyone, at every stage of their career. We want to equip entire organisations with the ability to seize the opportunities AI offers and build the workforce of tomorrow."

The new AI apprentices will enrol through their employers as early as June, either coming in as new hires or through upskilling initiatives for existing staff, and programmes will be funded by the Growth and Skills Levy.

Learners will develop skills tailored to their requisite level of expertise, from AI ethics and prompt engineering, to data management and governance, to building and deploying machine learning and AI models.

All programmes will be delivered by industry-expert coaches, with apprentices’ new skills applied within the day-to-day requirements of their roles. Business impact is measured through projects, in the form of new revenue unlocked by skills, or costs avoided through additional productivity.