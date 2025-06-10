FinanceKey secures €3M to eliminate manual work in corporate finance teams

Finnish real-time cash management platform FinanceKey has raised €3 million in seed funding to scale its client base, expand into new markets, and accelerate the shift to fully automated enterprise treasury systems.

Founded by former Nokia treasury leaders, FinanceKey offers a single, streamlined platform that connects banking, ERP, and treasury systems, standardises financial data, and fully automates payment processes. It delivers real-time visibility, automation, and control in one unified platform. The solution streamlines global treasury operations, reduces manual workload, and enables finance teams to operate with precision and agility.

Designed for flexibility, the platform can be used as a standalone dashboard or integrated seamlessly into existing systems, with no custom development required.

Veikko Koski, CEO of FinanceKey, said

We’ve seen firsthand how disconnected systems and repetitive manual workflows slow finance teams down, they deserve better tools – ones that unify fragmented data and free them to focus on strategic decisions. This funding lets us scale a platform already driving results for top-tier enterprise clients.

With over €1.5 billion in payments automated to date and steady month-over-month growth, FinanceKey is already used by multinational clients including Nors, Bravedo, and Obton.

Treasury teams are turning to FinanceKey because we’re not just patching over old problems – we’re tearing up the rulebook,

said Macer Skeels, CTO and co-founder of FinanceKey.

We’re reimagining how treasury works, with a platform that lets teams move faster, adapt freely, and evolve without limits.

Maki.vc, a Helsinki-based early-stage venture capital firm, led the round, with participation from existing investor First Fellow Partners.

Tim Bolte, venture partner at Maki.vc commented

The team at FinanceKey has deep expertise and has created a product that solves a clear, urgent need in the market. The traction they’ve achieved with large enterprises speaks volume, and this is just the beginning.

The new funding will power FinanceKey’s product development, team growth, and expansion across Europe, while accelerating FinanceKey’s mission to transform global treasury infrastructure.