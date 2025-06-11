Abacum raises $60M to redefine the office of the CFO

Spanish-founded business planning software platform Abacum has raised $60 million Series B.

Finance teams spend a lot of time on manual tasks, data reconciliation, and navigating fragmented systems. They often operate in silos, disconnected from the rest of the business, missing the chance to drive real strategic impact where it matters most.

After years of experiencing these very pain points firsthand, Julio and Jorge co-founded Abacum with the desire to build the solution that they wish they had in their careers.

Abacum’s end-to-end business planning platform brings financial and operational data into one place in real-time. This enables them to surface actionable insights, forecast revenue with confidence, model scenarios to reduce uncertainty, automate reports, plan headcount, and much more.

Over the past 12 months, Abacum has tripled its revenue and expanded its customer base across 31 countries, all while maintaining the same team size. This efficient growth mirrors what the company strives to empower its customers to achieve – scaling through sustainable, optimised capital allocation.

Founded in Barcelona but headquartered in New York and with offices in London, Abacum will use the funding to continue fuelling its rapid US expansion, with over 50 per cent of its revenue already stemming from the US market.

Julio Martínez, co-founder and CEO of Abacum, said:

“Finance teams are eager for change. They’re demanding AI-powered platforms that enable them to be strategic drivers within their business. We raised this round to meet that very demand with urgency."

Scale Venture Partners led the round, which included Cathay Innovation, with existing investors Y Combinator, Creandum, Kfund, and Atomico all doubling down on their backing for the “Office of the CFO” technology company.

“Modern finance teams have long been underserved - caught between the complexity of enterprise tools and the limitations of spreadsheets,” said Stacey Bishop, Partner at Scale Venture Partners.

“Abacum strikes the perfect balance: robust enough for serious FP&A, intuitive enough for business users, and built AI-first from day one. With AI powering everything from reporting to planning, they’re redefining what’s possible.”

Jacky Abitbol, Managing Partner, Cathay Innovation, said:

“Abacum is building one of the most advanced Vertical AI platforms we’ve seen - purpose-built to transform the finance function from a back-office role into a strategic growth engine.”

As pioneers of Vertical AI and long-term partners to category leaders, we view Abacum as a new-generation platform redefining how CFOs operate through data, automation, and intelligence. We’re proud to support the team in this next chapter of global growth.”





