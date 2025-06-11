OpenTrade closes $7M as stablecoin yield goes mainstream

An institutional-grade infrastructure platform OpenTrade, raised an additional $7 million in strategic funding.

Notion Capital and Mercury Fund led the round, with participation from existing investors AlbionVC, a16z crypto, and CMCC Global.

OpenTrade offers a B2B2C “yield-as-a-service” model that lets fintechs, exchanges, and neobanks embed RWA-backed yields into everyday user experiences. Unlike typical institutional RWA products, OpenTrade sees daily use by millions of diverse users making routine deposits and withdrawals.

OpenTrade offers minimal yield and limited access to foreign currency accounts. It also provides a seamless way to earn 3–9 per cent on stablecoins specially in markets where traditional financial infrastructure has failed.

Dave Sutter, CEO of OpenTrade commented:

Notion and Mercury are exceptional B2B investors with a strong track record of backing category-defining companies, and we’re thrilled to partner with them. Combined with a16z’s leadership, and Albion and CMCC’s deep expertise, we have the network, experience, and momentum to scale globally and help unlock access to dollar-based savings for individuals historically outside the reach of traditional financial systems.

OpenTrade currently manages $47 million for clients and has processed nearly $200 million in transaction volume over the past year, all while maintaining a 20 per cent average month-over-month growth during the last six months.

Samantha Lewis, Partner at Mercury, said:

OpenTrade is building core financial infrastructure for the next generation of fintech. Their rapid growth underscores both the scale of demand and the strength of their model. They are solving a fundamental gap in the market with the potential to revolutionize global access to high-quality, yield-bearing accounts. It’s exactly the kind of high-conviction fintech opportunity we look for at Mercury.

Itxaso del Palacio, General Partner at Notion Capital, added:

With a market cap of over $240bn, the stablecoin market is now a force to be reckoned with. OpenTrade is in a unique position to build the industry’s much needed infrastructure, and to enable stablecoin holders to benefit from yields. Having created an impressive full-stack platform, and earned relationships with the financial industry's heavyweights; Dave, Jeff, Tom and the team are in a strong position to capitalise, and to lead the market for years to come. We are extremely excited to collaborate with them, as they continue to build and scale the OpenTrade infrastructure.

OpenTrade has raised over $11 million in just six months, reflecting strong institutional confidence in its mission to expand access to dollar- and euro-denominated yields.

The capital will be used to accelerate OpenTrade's go-to-market strategy through expanded product development, engineering capabilities, and operational capacity.

Lead image: OpenTrade team (L-R) Ronnie Jaworek (SVP Sales), Emmanuel Mugabo (Business Development), Jeff Handler (Co-founder & CCO) and Dave Sutter (Co-founder & CEO).