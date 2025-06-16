Empowering Europe’s digital ambitions: How xFusion is leading the next generation of high-performance computing

Europe has high ambitions towards digital transformation, having defined Europe's Digital Decade with a variety of targets to hit by 2030. And as the adoption of AI continues at an exponential rate, challenges towards sustainable, high-performance computing (HPC) arise.

This is a topic that xFusion, the global computing infrastructure and services provider, tackles head-on, driven by their mission to “Let Computing Serve You Better”.

With over 10,000 customers in 100+ countries and regions, xFusion is increasingly becoming a household name in Europe, and many may have seen them at the International Supercomputing Conference (ISC) in Hamburg, and GITEX Europe. Add to that the establishment of xFusion’s European headquarters in Düsseldorf, and it looks like Europe will have a new addition to the HPC industry on local turf.

They are on a mission to move Europe’s digital transformation ambitions forward, and have already left their mark, from Finland to Poland, and many others. How does a global leader in HPC support European initiatives? Let’s take a look.

Engaging with Europe’s HPC community

xFusion has been showing up to the European HPC party for years. They have attended ISC for three years in a row, using the event to launch their latest innovations in HPC, energy efficiency, and AI integration.

There, the company presented their solution to AI’s high computational demands while addressing sustainability concerns – the FusionPoD for AI, a low-carbon, rack-scale liquid cooling cabinet equipped with the software and hardware needed for LLMs and HPC.

Our strategy in Europe is clear and steadfast: to embrace local ecosystem partners and deliver the highest-quality products and solutions to customers across industries. By fostering co-creation, mutual success, and shared growth, we've built strong partnerships with over 450 companies in 24 European countries, serving more than 800 industry clients. We look forward to welcoming more local partners to the xFusion family, working together to explore new opportunities and advance the digital transformation of industries. - Frank Qin, CEO of xFusion Europe

But xFusion’s dedication to the European market goes further than simply showing up at events. They made the ultimate move signaling their seriousness about developing closer ties with Europe by establishing their European Headquarters in Dusseldorf, right on the bank of the Rhine River, in the Mediahafen district.

Working with European partners to scale supercomputing

xFusion has already sunk its teeth into various HPC projects in Europe. Their approach – to always explore more sustainable and efficient green computing without compromising performance or adding complexity.

In Poland, the Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center (PSNC), one of the nation’s top research and education data centers, needed to scale its HPC capabilities while improving energy efficiency. xFusion provided FusionServer systems featuring high-computing density and proprietary heat dissipation technology. The impact was substantial – they were able to deliver a 12.5% reduction in power loss, and 8% in energy savings.

We tested the infrastructure provided by xFusion. The tests and the performance of the hardware was positioned on so-called IO500. It's a list of the most efficient, data infrastructure hardware and software worldwide, - stated Norbert Meyer,Ph.D, Director of Data Processing Technologies Division, PSNC

In Germany, Technische Universität Ilmenau (TU Ilmenau) faced bottlenecks in HPC performance as academic research became increasingly data-heavy. xFusion implemented its FusionServer 1288H series, a two-rack server that’s particularly optimized for cloud computing, high memory bandwidth, and thermal efficiency. The project resulted in 8% improvement in energy efficiency, and 50% increase in memory bandwidth. The new infrastructure now supports the university’s cutting-edge simulations, data analytics, and AI workloads, thus supporting TU Ilmenau’s research capacity while reducing environmental impact.

Innovation that withstands the tests of the Sahara Desert

Among xFusion’s capabilities is their ability to innovate and test new products, which is partially done with the help of their xLAB R&D center. There, they focus on advanced thermal management, high-speed connectivity, and AI-driven innovations.

The xFusion team was able to put its skills to the test when working with ENAGEO, Algeria’s geological research agency, to build a reliable datacenter in the Sahara Desert. xFusion’s servers, engineered to operate in temperatures up to 55°C, delivered where others could not.

“We do not work in a conventional operation center, we work in seismic sites, in isolated areas, with very difficult climatic conditions. Therefore, we really need equipment that can meet our needs, respond to these conditions and particularly the very high temperature during the summer period. We were impressed by the stability and performance of xFusion’s servers even under the harshest conditions,” said Babaia Foudil, CTO at ENAGEO.

These capabilities are part of xFusion’s BEST2.0 strategy (Boundless, Efficient, Smart & Trustable), which seeks to push the boundaries of what’s possible in computing while keeping systems energy-efficient and easy to deploy.

A sustainable addition to Europe’s HPC growth

xFusion’s expanding role in Europe brings a new energy to the topic of greener high-performance computation, and another partner to support Europe’s goals towards digital transformation, particularly in the era of AI and tackling the challenges that come with it.

In addition to xFusion’s HPC expertise, their commitment to sustainable operation without compromising performance makes them an ideal partner in Europe. They demonstrated their commitment to sustainability in 2024 when they obtained EPEAT certification, a rigorous process with high energy and environmental standards.

By working closely with academic institutions, national research centers, and enterprise partners, xFusion is laying the groundwork for a smarter, greener, and more connected Europe.