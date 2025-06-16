Studio555 raises €4M to blend interior design with gaming

Nordic Studio555 has raised €4 million in seed funding to launch a playable app that merges interior design with gaming, creating an entirely new creative category.

The company brings together a seasoned Swedish-Finnish team with deep roots in both gaming and design. Studio555 was founded in 2023 by Joel Roos (CEO), an experienced entrepreneur in the design industry, along with Stina Larsson (CTO) and Axel Ullberger (CPO), former King leads behind the global hit Candy Crush Saga.

Joel Roos, co-founder and CEO of Studio555, said:

At Studio555, we’re reimagining interior design as something anyone can explore: open-ended, playful, and personal. We're building an experience we always wished existed: a space where creativity is hands-on, social, and free from rigid rules. This funding is a major step forward in setting an entirely new category for creative expression.

Studio555 is creating a new digital experience that redefines how people engage with interior design through gaming mechanics. Its upcoming app introduces a radically simplified and visually immersive environment where users can intuitively create, explore, and personalise interior spaces without required prior technical expertise or gaming experience.

The result is a platform that lowers the barriers to entry, fosters creativity, and opens up interior design to entirely new audiences, from interior enthusiasts to casual gamers.

Stina Larsson, co-founder and CTO, commented:

We know what it takes to build and scale for millions and millions of players. Now we’re applying that same solid engineering mindset – real-time tracking, live insights, and decisions backed by data – to deliver a high-performance creative platform that never compromises on speed or stability.

Axel Ullberger, co-founder and CPO, added:

We’ve brought together top talent from tech, gaming, and UX to reimagine the design experience from the ground up. We’re bringing the magic of gaming into a space that’s never truly felt playful before. Our goal is to fully reimagine what an app for interior lovers can be.

The round is co-led by HOF Capital and Failup Ventures. The funding round also includes participation from gaming industry veterans Timo Soininen (co-founder of Small Giant Games), Mikko Kodisoja (co-founder of Supercell), and Riccardo Zacconi (co-founder of King).

According to Timo Soininen, investor and co-founder of Small Giant Games, Studio555 brings together top-tier gaming talent and design vision. He commented:

This team has built global hits before, and now they’re applying that experience to something completely fresh – think Pinterest in 3D meets TikTok, but for interiors. I’m honored to support Joel and this team with their rare mix of creativity, technical competence, and focus on execution.

Topias Soininen, Investor and General Partner, Failup Ventures, added:

We’re backing Studio555 because they’re redefining what a digital interior experience can be. They’re creating a new category: one where creativity, self-expression, and play meet in a completely new way.

Set to launch in 2026, the playable interior design app will be backed by a €4 million seed round, to support product development, team expansion, and market entry across Europe and the US.