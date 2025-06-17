Blocktype raises £315K to aid UK's housing crisis with advanced planning tools

UK residential planning platform Blocktype has secured £315,000. Fuel Ventures led the funding, which will be used to accelerate growth, expand partnerships, and support local authorities and developers in tackling one of the UK’s most urgent challenges: building the right homes, in the right places, at the right time.

Using machine learning, spatial analysis, and planning policy data, Blocktype helps decision-makers navigate the complexities of multiple layers of planning policy and respond to the government's urgent call to build more homes faster..

Blocktype de-risks the planning permission application process for housebuilders. The platform provides pre-designed, policy-compliant components for houses, apartment blocks, streets, parking spaces, and more making it incredibly easy for them to design, test, and collaborate on site layouts. All this whilst getting instant feedback on viability, infrastructure and sustainability metrics of their development proposals.

“We’re building tools that will transform how we plan for housing,” said Euan Mills, CEO and Co-Founder of Blocktype.

“Policymakers know the numbers. The challenge is understanding what homes can go where. With this funding, we’re scaling our platform to give planners, developers, and local leaders the clarity they need to make housing delivery actually happen.”

Founded by a team with deep experience in planning, proptech, and government advisory, Blocktype is already working with local authorities and housing bodies to help them better understand housing capacity.

“Blocktype’s approach addresses one of the most stubborn barriers to housing growth: poor visibility into infrastructure and policy constraints,” said Mark Pearson, Managing Partner at Fuel Ventures.

“Euan and Adam bring unmatched credibility from years advising the government and shaping digital planning strategy. We’re proud to back them in solving a problem of national importance.”

Lead image: Euan Mills, CEO and co-founder of Blocktype. Photo: uncredited.