Sword Health raises $40M at $4B valuation to expand AI-first care Into mental health

Sword Health has raised a $40 million funding round at a $4 billion valuation, led by General Catalyst, bringing its funding to over $300 million.

The Portuguese-founded company also unveiled Mind, a mental health solution that combines AI and licensed clinicians to deliver a continuous, personalised, proactive, always-on support system.

Sword Health is shifting healthcare from human-first to AI-first through its AI care platform, making healthcare available anytime, anywhere, while significantly reducing costs for payers, self-insured employers, national health systems, and other healthcare organizations.

Sword began by reinventing physical pain care with AI at its core, and has since expanded into pelvic health, movement health, and now mental health.

Since 2020, more than 500,000 members across three continents have completed 6.5 million AI sessions, helping Sword's 1,000+ enterprise clients avoid nearly $1 billion in unnecessary healthcare costs. Backed by 40 clinical studies and over 40 patents.

"We've rebuilt care delivery from the ground up—replacing a century-old, labor-intensive model with AI that removes barriers to world-class care for everyone who needs it," said Virgilio Bento, Founder and CEO of Sword Health.

"Treating more than half a million people and saving clients nearly a billion dollars in unnecessary healthcare costs has proven that Sword's pioneering AI Care Model is the future of healthcare. This funding is a milestone that allows us to deepen our foundational AI research and to accelerate our expansion into new healthcare verticals like mental health — a field still dominated by unscalable and ineffective models — bringing truly life-changing care to millions who struggle with mental health around the world, the same way we did it for millions with physical pain."

With the launch of Mind, Sword is expanding its AI Care model to tackle one of healthcare's biggest challenges: access to effective and high-quality mental health care.

Mind redefines mental health care delivery with a proactive, 24/7 model that integrates AI with licensed, Ph.D-level mental health specialists. Together, they provide seamless, contextual, and responsive support at any time, not just during appointments.

Today’s round also included participation from Khosla Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Lince Capital, Oxy Capital, Armilar, Indico Capital, and Shilling.

“At General Catalyst, we back companies driving meaningful change in healthcare, and we believe Sword Health sits squarely at the forefront of that transformation,” said Chris Bischoff, Managing Director at General Catalyst and Sword board director.

“By fusing sophisticated AI with human clinical expertise, Sword is re-imagining the entire care continuum—from physical pain care to today’s launch of Mind for mental health—expanding access, improving outcomes, and lowering costs at a global scale."

The funds will accelerate Sword’s M&A momentum, support its global expansion, and drive the continued development of foundational AI models across every major area of care.



